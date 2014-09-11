Astros take series from Mariners

SEATTLE -- On a night when teammate Nick Tropeano earned the win in his major league debut, Houston second baseman Jose Altuve made a different kind of history while leading the Astros to a 5-2 triumph over the struggling Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Altuve went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and his seventh-inning single was his 200th hit of the season -- making him the first player with 200 hits in a season since 2012 (Miguel Cabrera and Derek Jeter) and the first Astro to do it since Craig Biggio had a franchise-record 210 in 1998.

“I feel pretty happy,” Altuve said. “We won the game, I got my 200th hit, so it was pretty special for me. I‘m feeling great. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Altuve was 0-for-9 in the series before delivering an RBI double to give Houston a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Two innings later, he added a single for his 200th hit of the season.

“I’ve got to admit: I was trying to get two hits before I got one,” he said of his early struggles in the three-game series. “Today I came in thinking about nothing but winning the game.”

Tropeano pitched five-plus solid innings on a night when Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma struggled.

Tropeano (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits, with five strikeouts and no walks. He left the game with a 4-2 lead after issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth.

“It’s a little surreal,” he said. “My major league debut, and it’s all happening so fast. I‘m just glad I got it out of the way and helped contribute to a win.”

The Astros (65-81) jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed while taking the three-game series from Seattle by winning the final two games. On Tuesday, Houston rookie right-hander Collin McHugh allowed two hits and one run in eight innings during a 2-1 victory.

The Mariners (79-66) failed to make up ground in the AL wild-card standings on a night when both the Oakland A’s and Detroit Tigers lost. Seattle trails Oakland by two games for the first wild card and remains a half-game behind the Tigers for the final playoff position.

The Mariners lost a series for the first time this month.

“(Iwakuma) was bad, our hitters were bad, the defense was bad. Everything was bad,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It was just one of those games.”

Houston improved to 12-7 at Safeco Field over the past two seasons. The Astros are 44-89 in all other road ballparks during that span.

Houston catcher Max Stassi, who was making his first appearance of the season after spending most of it with Tropeano at Triple-A Oklahoma City, drove in two runs with a second-inning double.

Altuve, shortstop Jonathan Villar and right fielder Alex Presley also added RBIs in the Astros’ most productive offensive game since they beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 on Sept. 2.

Tony Sipp threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fourth save of the season.

Iwakuma (14-7) couldn’t make it out of the fifth inning in his third-shortest start of the season. He lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up six hits and four runs. He matched his season high with two walks.

“Wasn’t good,” McClendon said. “A bad outing.”

The Astros jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a two-out rally in the second inning. Stassi drove in a pair of runs in unconventional fashion, with a single that brought in runners from first and second base.

Right fielder Alex Presley came all the way around from first, culminating in a head-first slide that came up a few feet short of home plate. He was able to crawl and touch the plate with his hand because Mariners catcher Mike Zunino, who caught a throw from the outfield, didn’t look back to see whether Presley scored.

“It wasn’t a slide. Let’s make that clear,” Presley said. “When I was going around third base, I hit third weird and it pushed my weight forward, and I was stumbling the entire way. I just finally gave way; that wasn’t me attempting to slide.”

One batter later, Villar drove in Stassi with a double that bounced off the glove arm of leaping Seattle left fielder James Jones.

Zunino’s two-run double in the bottom of the second inning pulled the Mariners within 3-2.

The Astros got to Iwakuma again in the fifth, when Altuve’s first hit of the series resulted in an RBI double and a 4-2 lead.

Altuve added another hit in the seventh to add his name to the history books. Now he needs 10 more to match Biggio’s club record of 210. But he’s not necessarily setting his sights on that record.

“I’ve got to get 201 and ‘2 and ‘3 before the 10,” Altuve said.

NOTES: The Mariners and Astros both have Thursday off, marking the final off day for both teams this season. Seattle hosts Oakland in a three-game series beginning Friday, with Mariners LHP James Paxton (5-2, 1.87 ERA) scheduled to start against A’s RHP Jason Hammel (2-5, 4.70). Houston travels to Southern California, where LHP Brett Oberholtzer (5-10, 4.38) is scheduled to start against Los Angeles Angels LHP C.J. Wilson (11-9, 4.84) on Friday. ... Mariners LF Dustin Ackley (ankle) sat out a fourth consecutive game, but manager Lloyd McClendon believes there is a good chance he could be back Friday. ... Among the people attending Wednesday’s game was Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig, who is on an informal farewell tour of the 30 parks.