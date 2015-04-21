Valbuena belts two homers to lead Astros past Mariners

SEATTLE -- Luis Valbuena is still trying to play his way into a role as a Houston Astros everyday player, and his bat has been sending quite a message as of late.

The third baseman hit two more home runs Monday night, including the go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the American West-leading Astros earned a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Valbuena now has a team-high five home runs on the season, with three of them coming in the past two games.

“I feel more comfortable with the bat,” he said after Monday’s win. “The first couple of games (of the season), I felt like I tried to do too much. Now I‘m enjoying the way I play the game.”

Valbuena gave Houston a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a blast to center, and he led off the eighth with his third in two days to put the Astros ahead 6-5. Shortstop Jed Lowrie added his second RBI for an insurance run.

Houston closer Luke Gregerson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Houston (7-6) to record his third save of the season.

Astros reliever Tony Sipp (1-0) got the win on a night when neither starter was very effective. Seattle reliever Danny Farquhar (0-1) gave up two runs in the eighth to absorb the loss.

The Mariners had 10 hits, with second baseman Robinson Cano, right fielder Nelson Cruz and third baseman Kyle Seager combining for six of them, but it wasn’t enough.

Cano, Cruz and Seager all came up in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to give Seattle another come-from-behind win, but Gregerson was able to get through the frame unscathed. Cano struck out and Cruz flew out to right before Seager walked. Gregerson then got designated hitter Seth Smith to strike out to finish off Houston’s third consecutive win.

Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma allowed four earned runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. He gave up two home runs.

“He just wasn’t throwing very good,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of lifting Iwakuma after just 71 pitches. “I tried to turn it over to the bullpen to see if we could win the ball game.”

Iwakuma has yet to get an out past the fifth inning this season and has an ERA of 6.61 to show for it.

“He has not been sharp,” McClendon said. “The ball was up again tonight. His fastball command has just not been good.”

Houston left fielder Colby Rasmus also hit a home run on a night when the Astros had three of them.

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles for the Astros, who won their third game in a row. Second baseman Jose Altuve went 0-for-4 to snap his nine-game hitting streak.

Cano, Cruz and Seager, Seattle’s 3-4-5 hitters, accounted for four of Seattle’s five runs on the way to a 5-3 lead through the fifth. No. 3 hitter Cano scored twice, cleanup hitter Cruz drove in a pair of runs and No. 5 batter Seager scored one run and drove in another.

Astros starter Asher Wojciechowski pitched himself into and out of trouble in the third by allowing back-to-back-to-back hits, but the Mariners managed only one run. Cruz’s RBI single tied the score 2-2 before Seattle loaded the bases -- only to leave three runners stranded when catcher Mike Zunino struck out and first baseman Logan Morrison popped out to center field.

“That third inning took a ton out of him,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “A big part of his outing was getting out of the third inning with one run (allowed).”

Rasmus hit a one-out solo shot in the top of the fifth as Houston took a 3-2 lead, then Cruz struck again with an RBI double in the fifth, tying the score at 3.

Seager followed that with a single to center that gave the Mariners their first lead, 4-3. Seager came in to score on Zunino’s sacrifice fly as Seattle went ahead 5-3 in the fifth.

Wojciechowski was lifted after Cruz’s fifth-inning double. He was charged with four runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.

NOTES: Mariners RF Nelson Cruz was named the American League Player of the Week before Monday’s game. Cruz hit .500 (12 for 24) with six home runs and 10 RBIs during the six games played last week. ... Houston’s Collin McHugh, who is scheduled to start Tuesday game in Seattle, has gone 9-0 with a 2.00 ERA since the beginning of August 2014. ... The Mariners’ scheduled Tuesday starter, RHP Taijuan Walker, is 3-0 in four starts against the Astros during his career. He is 0-5 in all other games. ... The Astros played their first game of the season outside of the state of Texas on Monday. Houston had nine home games and a three-game road series against the Rangers heading into the Seattle trip.