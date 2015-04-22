Astros rally to defeat Mariners

SEATTLE -- Jose Altuve lined a go-ahead, three-run double in the eighth inning Tuesday night to guide the Houston Astros to a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

Houston trailed 3-1 after seven innings before an error from second baseman Robinson Cano to begin the eighth jumpstarted Houston’s five-run frame. Marwin Gonzalez followed Cano’s gaffe with a single, then Chris Carter, who entered Tuesday with three hits in his first 42 at-bats of the season, grounded an RBI single to narrow the lead to 3-2.

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon then opted to replace left-handed reliever Charlie Furbush with right-hander Danny Farquhar. The move was a disaster.

Farquhar walked Jed Lowrie, allowed an RBI single to No. 9 hitter Jake Marisnick, which loaded the bases, and Altuve followed by lining Farquhar’s 0-2 fastball down the left-field line to push a 3-3 tie into a 6-3 margin.

Altuve, the reigning American League batting champion and AL Silver Slugger award winner, finished 1-for-5 with three RBIs. Twice he left the bases loaded earlier in the game before delivering.

And by delivering their fourth consecutive victory, the Astros improved to 8-6, matching their best start since the 2007 season. Reliever Chad Qualls worked a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

“We had a ton of opportunities early, or it felt like we did, but never had the breakthrough hit until Altuve had the double,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “What a big inning for us and a really good win.”

It came on a night right-hander Collin McHugh wasn’t especially sharp, but he scattered three runs on seven hits and two walks to improve to 3-0, while his ERA moved to 2.41. He improved to 4-2 with a 4.06 ERA in six career starts against the Mariners. That includes three straight wins over Seattle dating to Sept. 9, 2014.

“McHugh did a great job of battling through his outing,” Hinch said. “He felt great out in the bullpen, then lost his feel a little bit. He just sort of gutted it out, pitch-by-pitch, and minimized damage when they did get guys on base.”

Mariners starter Taijuan Walker countered with allowing one run, four hits and tying a career high with eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 frames, but had to settle for the no-decision while Furbush (0-1) was tagged with the loss. But the outing represented solid progress for Walker after he lost his first two starts and came into Tuesday with a 17.18 ERA.

“It’s definitely a start I can build off,” Walker said.

He threw 101 pitches (62 strikes), and was effectively wild, with four walks and one hit batter.

“I thought he was outstanding,” McClendon said after the Mariners fell to 5-9. “He did exactly what I thought he was going to do. Obviously the pitch count got up a little bit but he pounded the zone, really pitched off his fastball very well. He did a nice job for us.”

It started well for the Mariners.

They grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Cano scored Dustin Ackley from third on an RBI groundout. But the Astros capitalized in the top of the third after Marisnick drew a leadoff walk. Later in the inning, he scored when George Springer hit a flare that shortstop Brad Miller caught while backpedaling into shallow left field.

When Marisnick tagged, Miller turned and fired a strong and accurate throw. Home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor initially ruled Marisnick out on a close play at the plate, but, following a replay review, the call was overturned and the game tied at 1.

“Anytime it’s a run you want to at least give yourself every opportunity to look at it,” Hinch said of the decision to challenge.

Cano responded in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single back through the box to give the Mariners a 2-1 advantage.

In the fourth, Miller added an RBI single to stake the Mariners to a 3-1 lead. Both teams then traded zeroes until the eighth, when Seattle’s bullpen handed over the lead for the second consecutive night.

“We had a lot of good things going for us tonight and obviously it’s tough to lose them like this,” McClendon said after Seattle dropped the three-game series. “Anytime you lose games late, that you got a grasp around, you think you should win, they’re always tough. And this one stings a little bit.”

NOTES: Reliever Tom Wilhelmsen, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow, will start throwing Friday and then throw a bullpen on the Mariners’ next road trip, manager Lloyd McClendon said. Wilhelmsen might have to make a rehab start before rejoining the club. He was placed on the 15-day DL April 13, retroactive to April 11. ... Nelson Cruz entered Tuesday with a major-league-leading eight home runs in his first 13 games. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch said reliever Josh Fields “felt really good” after he pitched two scoreless innings Monday with Triple-A Fresno in his fifth rehab appearance after straining his right groin in late March. Fields won’t pitch in the Seattle series, Hinch said, but could be activated when the Astros begin a three-game set this weekend against the Athletics.