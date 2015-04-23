Mariners hang on to beat Astros

SEATTLE -- Starter J.A. Happ knew he would have to have to have some early success against the red-hot Houston Astros if he was going to go deep in Wednesday night’s game.

“They’re definitely a team, if you’re not real sharp early in the game, they’ll hurt you,” the Seattle Mariners lefty said. “It was nice to get some early outs.”

Happ kept the Houston bats quiet early, was able to pitch into the eighth inning, and the shaky Seattle bullpen hung on for a 3-2 win to end the Astros’ four-game winning streak.

Catcher Mike Zunino’s solo home run in the second inning helped Seattle (6-9) build up a 3-0 lead before Mariners relievers Yoervis Medina and Fernando Rodney pitched their ways into and out of trouble in the eighth and ninth innings to finish off the win.

Happ (1-1) earned his first win as a Mariner after allowing two earned runs on eight hits over 7 1/3 innings as the Astros (8-7) had their four-game winning streak stopped.

Medina almost gave another Seattle lead away during a shaky eighth inning, but he struck out Houston first baseman Chris Carter after loading the bases with three walks.

Carter hit his first home run of the season an inning earlier -- a solo shot that led off the seventh and pulled the Astros to within 3-2.

Rodney earned his fourth save of the season despite giving up back-to-back, one-out singles in the ninth.

“A win is a win,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I don’t care how you get them.”

It marked the third time this season that Seattle’s Happ has pitched into the seventh inning or beyond. He struck out five without issuing a walk.

The Mariners especially needed the performance as they tried to rest an overworked bullpen.

“Prayer works,” McClendon joked. “We’re a mess (in the bullpen). We cleaned it up with this (performance and Thursday’s off day).”

Houston starter Roberto Hernandez (0-2) suffered the loss despite his most efficient start of the season. Hernandez allowed three earned runs on six hits in seven innings.

Zunino hit his second home run in five days, and designated hitter Nelson Cruz and shortstop Brad Miller also drove in runs to help end Seattle’s two-game slide.

Houston shortstop Jed Lowrie had three hits, while Carter and left fielder Colby Rasmus each went 2-for-4.

Cruz drove in his American League-high 17th run with a first-inning single, which gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Zunino took a full-count pitch from Hernandez into the left-field seats for a solo shot in the third inning. It was Zunino’s second home run of the season and put Seattle ahead 2-0.

Miller added an RBI single in the fourth to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

Houston finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, when Rasmus hit a one-out double and scored on second baseman Jose Altuve’s RBI single to pull the Astros to within 3-1.

Carter’s solo home run in the seventh closed the gap to 3-2, then he got another chance with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth. After Seattle’s Medina replaced Happ with one out in the eighth, the reliever walked three of the first four batters he faced. Carter stepped into the box and struck out swinging, missing badly on the third strike to miss out on a chance to be the hero.

“(Medina) just lost his slider and couldn’t get it back,” Seattle’s McClendon said. “Fortunately, he was able to throw a hanging slider that was so bad (Carter) couldn’t hit it.”

Said Houston manager A.J. Hinch: “Give them credit, they made pitches when they needed to over the last two innings. The silver lining is we came out of here with a series win, which is the main thing.”

Astros hitting coach Dave Hudgens got thrown out of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, as he continued to argue with home-plate umpire Lance Barrett from the visiting dugout. The top of that inning ended with a called third strike on third baseman Luis Valbuena that led to a short argument near home plate.

“He was just fighting for our guys,” Hinch said. “Obviously, emotions get high in a game.”

NOTES: The Mariners signed OF Carlos Quentin to a minor league deal. Quentin was dealt from the San Diego Padres to the Braves just before the season began, and Atlanta promptly designated him for assignment and then released him. The Braves are paying him $8 million this year -- a price they were willing to pay for unloading OF Melvin Upton Jr.’s remaining $45 million on San Diego in the Craig Kimbrel deal. Quentin, 32, played just 50 games last season because of knee problems. ... Houston’s 8-6 start was the franchise’s best since 2007. ... DH Seth Smith hit first Wednesday, giving Seattle three different leadoff hitters over the three-game series with Houston. Seattle used its 14th different lineup in its 15th game this season. ... Both the Astros and Mariners have Thursday off. Seattle hosts the Minnesota Twins on Friday, while Houston will be in Oakland to start a three-game series with the A‘s.