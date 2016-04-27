Cano’s six RBIs carry Mariners to victory over Astros

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was able to offer a sheepish grin and a joke after losing track of outs and failing to turn a double play in Tuesday’s seventh inning. Driving in six runs during an 11-1 rout over the Houston Astros makes it easier to laugh off the mistake.

For the Astros, the inexplicable nightly gaffes aren’t a laughing matter. After the latest defeat, Houston’s seventh in eight games, starter Dallas Keuchel’s mood was as serious as a heart attack.

“We’re still playing sloppy, and it’s not going to change until something ... until some people play well,” said Keuchel, who allowed five runs off six hits over six innings for his second consecutive rough outing. “This is the highest level you can go, and I think some people take that for granted. That’s not the way it should be.”

Keuchel (2-3) got out-dueled by Seattle starter Nathan Karns on a night when the Mariners’ Cano provided plenty of offense.

Cano recorded his 1,000th career RBI with a two-run single in the fifth, and then he tagged on a seventh-inning grand slam that opened up a 9-0 lead. The slam was the 10th of Cano’s career and his first since 2012.

“Those are the memories you can talk about with your kid,” Cano said. “It was big, especially against Keuchel.”

The Mariners (11-9) scored five runs in six innings against Dallas Keuchel, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, and finished the night with 13 hits.

Karns (2-1) allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out six. He turned the game over to the Seattle bullpen with a nine-run lead.

“I was just tired of not doing what I‘m capable of doing,” said Karns, who went into the game with a 5.28 ERA in his first season with Seattle.

Keuchel (2-3) struggled for the second consecutive start, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out five. His season ERA has ballooned from 2.18 to 4.41 in a span of two starts.

“He was very good early but really ran into trouble in (the fifth),” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We just couldn’t get the inning to stop.”

After the game, Keuchel was throwing heaters at his team’s lack of execution.

“We’ve got people busting their tails and doing everything they possibly can, but it’s just not a cohesive unit,” he said. “Until we are, it won’t look pretty -- and that’s just the way it is. ... It’s nine individuals playing as a team, and that’s just not the way we’re doing it. We’re doing uncharacteristic things, certain guys. We’ve got to play better.”

Seattle won for the sixth time in seven games and is two games over .500 for the first time since the conclusion of an 87-75 season in 2014.

The Astros (6-15) managed three hits in the loss, their seventh in eight games.

The Mariners used a four-run fifth inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead.

Seattle shortstop Ketel Marte went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Nelson Cruz, Chris Iannetta and Dae-Ho Lee added two hits apiece for the Mariners.

Houston finally got on the board in the top of the eighth, when right fielder George Springer’s RBI double off reliever Tony Zych cut the deficit to 9-1. Things got so bad for the Astros that backup catcher Erik Kratz came on to pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kratz, making his debut on the mound, allowed three singles and a pair of runs while throwing two wild pitches.

Cano capped off a four-run bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run single. The play actually resulted in three runs after Cano got caught in a rundown between first and second base, allowing Marte to score from third base on an errant throw to the plate. That run put the Mariners ahead 5-0 while leaving Cano at second base with two outs.

Cano needed 1,708 games to reach 1,000 career RBIs, making him the fifth-fastest second baseman to accomplish the feat.

Cano’s night wasn’t flawless, however, as he gave the Astros an extra at-bat in the top of the seventh while losing track of outs. With one out and a runner on first base, Cano took a throw from Marte at shortstop and lackadaisically stepped on second base without even trying to turn the inning-ending double play. Cano admitted afterward that he thought his play at second base had accounted for the third out.

“I’ve been in this game so long, that can’t happen,” Cano said afterward. “There are no excuses for that.”

NOTES: Houston led the American League with 202 strikeouts heading into Tuesday’s games. The Astros added five more strikeouts in the loss while accounting for only three hits. ... The Astros’ loss Tuesday dropped their all-time record at Safeco Field to 19-14, still Houston’s best mark in any road stadium. ... An 11-9 record allowed the Mariners to maintain their spot atop the American League West, marking the latest in a season Seattle has been in first place since the 2009 season. ... RHP Taijuan Walker (2-0) became the first Seattle pitcher to record two wins this season when he beat Houston on Monday night. Nine different pitchers earned victories over the Mariners’ first nine wins of the season. ... Mariners CF Leonys Martin, who hit home runs in back-to-back games Sunday and Monday, was not in the lineup Tuesday because the Astros were starting a left-handed pitcher, Dallas Keuchel.