Springer sets tone in Astros' win over Mariners

SEATTLE -- George Springer made sure that the Houston Astros came out of the All-Star Break the same way they went into it.

Springer's leadoff home run in the top of the first inning opened the door for a big early lead, and the Astros held on for a 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

"He put us back on track to right where we left (off)," teammate Jose Altuve said. "... We've got to continue to play like this."

Solo home runs by Springer and Marwin Gonzalez, wrapped around a five-run fifth inning, powered the Astros to a fifth consecutive win over the Mariners (45-45).

Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with a two-run double, while Gonzalez and Jake Marisnick also added a pair of hits for red-hot Houston, which has gone 17-5 since June 18.

Houston (49-41) owns an 18-11 record against Seattle since the beginning of the 2015 season.

Shawn O'Malley had a two-run double for the Mariners, who fell behind 6-0 and had their rally fall short.

Astros starter Doug Fister (9-6) earned the win despite a shaky fifth inning that saw him give up three runs while turning a 6-0 lead into a 6-3 advantage. Fister allowed three runs off five hits over five innings.

"Not quite what I wanted, but it was a team win," Fister said. "Coming out off the break, we got back at it."

Seattle starter James Paxton (2-4) allowed nine hits and six runs, two of which came on wild pitches.

"The wild pitches didn't help," Paxton said. "I've got to fix that."

Kyle Seager and Dae-Ho Lee had two hits apiece for the Mariners, who have lost six of eight.

Springer gave the Astros a 1-0 lead with a homer to lead off the game. Springer hit a 2-2 pitch from Paxton into the seats for his 20th home run of the season.

Houston built up the lead with its big fifth, with two runs coming on wild pitches -- the second one scored Correa from second base -- as the Astros rolled out to a 6-0 lead.

Paxton got double plays to get out of jams in the third and fourth before the Astros tacked on five runs in the top of the fifth.

"I just made mistakes," Paxton said. "I made some bad pitches there, and they made us pay."

Seattle got its first run on a bases-loaded wild pitch from Fister in the bottom of the fifth. Fister's two-out wild pitch scored Lee from third base as the Mariners cut the deficit to 6-1.

Shawn O'Malley, a utility player who had come on as a replacement for injured shortstop Ketel Marte in the fourth, doubled to drive in a pair of runs and make score 6-3.

The Mariners survived a scare when Nelson Cruz fouled a pitch off his left foot. But Seattle was not as lucky with Marte, who came out of the game with concussion like symptoms in the top of the fourth.

Marte was injured on a hard tag to the helmet at third base in the bottom of the third inning. He was initially ruled to have tripled, but an instant replay challenge led to the call being overturned because third baseman Luis Valbuena's sweep tag to the helmet got Marte before his foot touched the base.

Marte slid and ended up face-down in the dirt. A team trainer came out to check on him during the replay challenge, and Marte was initially allowed to stay in the game.

After taking ground balls before the top of the fourth, Marte came out of the game with what the team was calling a mild ankle sprain. Manager Scott Servais said Marte is day-to-day but added that O'Malley would likely start Saturday's game.

NOTES: MLB.com reported Friday that the Astros signed Cuban 3B Yulieski Gurriel to a five-year, $47.5 million deal. Houston out-bid several teams for the highly-regarded, 32-year-old slugger, who last played in 2015, hitting .305 with 11 home runs in Japan. ... Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez made a successful rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. Hernandez allowed five hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings, with seven strikeouts on 75 pitches. The 30-year-old starter could be back in the Mariners' rotation as soon as next week. ... Houston The Mariners have yet to name a Sunday starter, but manager Scott Servais said Friday that LHP Mike Montgomery is likely to make the start. ... Houston starter Doug Fister spent his first three MLB seasons with Seattle. ... The Astros went into Friday's game with a 20-14 record at Safeco Field, Houston's second-best record at any road stadium (Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium, 16-11). ... Seattle 1B Dae-Ho Lee was back in the lineup after missing the final game before the All-Star Break with a bruised hand.