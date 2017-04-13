Altuve, Astros race past Mariners for comeback win

The Houston Astros' offense picked up where it left off a night earlier -- it just took a couple innings.

Jose Altuve had three hits and scored three times, and Carlos Beltran drove in three runs as the Houston Astros shook off a shaky start to beat the Mariners 10-5 at Safeco Field in Seattle.

"I feel better every game that I play, which is normal this time of year," Altuve said.

He scored his third run on a two-run double by Beltran in the eighth for the final margin as the Astros totaled 16 hits (13 singles) and overcame a 5-0, third-inning deficit.

"We got a lot of hits," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "We strung a lot of hits together. I think nine or 10 times in a row we had back-to-back good things happen."

Houston reached double digits in hits for the second game in a row.

Seattle got off to a fast start but blew a big lead again. The Mariners took a 9-3 lead into the ninth inning on Sunday but lost to the Los Angeles Angels 10-9.

"Things are not going our way right now, but you've got to make your own luck, too," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "You've got to make your own breaks."

Six Mariners had base hits in the first three innings, and starter Yovani Gallardo allowed only two baserunners as Seattle jumped out to a big lead. However, Gallardo allowed four runs on six hits and three walks over the next two innings as the Astros cut the deficit to 5-4.

"Just lost command there for a couple hitters," Gallardo told The Seattle Times. "In that situation, something like that can't happen, especially when you're up five runs. Just definitely can't. I think early in the game I was attacking the strike zone, just being aggressive. And then just tried to be too perfect in that fourth inning, for some reason. It's frustrating. It's frustrating something like that can happen from one inning to the next."

It was all Astros after that.

"We never panic," Altuve said, "because we know that we're going to score some runs."

Houston scored three times in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead.

After Josh Reddick scored his third run of the night to tie it, Alex Bregman doubled in a run, and shortstop Carlos Correa scored on a wild pitch by Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla (1-1).

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision.

Houston's Mike Fiers struggled from the outset, as the Mariners scored in each of the first three innings. Fiers gave up all five Seattle runs in four innings.

However, the Astros' bullpen was strong, allowing only three hits over five scoreless innings. Brad Peacock (2-0) pitched two innings, giving up one hit, for the win.

"Our guys had to absorb five innings of bullpen work," Hinch said. "(Tony Sipp's) inning -- when we were coming back, but not quite back -- paid huge dividends."

Sipp retired the side in the fifth on just eight pitches.

"It was really big, just to be in a meaningful game and come out and have good results," Sipp said. "And then, almost immediately after, to get the lead again, it means a lot. We're going to need everybody in the bullpen. You see what kind of lineup we have."

Gallardo lasted five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead when Robinson Cano singled in Jarrod Dyson and scored on a fielding error by Correa.

Mike Freeman hit his first major league home run, over the wall in right-center in the second inning, to make it 3-0 Seattle. Taylor Motter made it 5-0 with a two-run home run in the third.

After Gallardo struck out Beltran and Bregman, he issued a bases-loaded walk to McCann for the Astros' first run.

Houston cut Seattle's lead to 5-2 when Yulieski Gurriel's ground ball deflected off Gallardo, allowing Altuve to score.

After being shut out in Game 1 of the series, the Astros piled up 30 hits in the final two.

NOTES: Seattle activated OF Boog Powell from the suspended list on Wednesday. Powell, who had served an 80-game suspension for a failed drug test, was added to the 40-man roster. RHP Casey Fien was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room, and RHP Evan Marshall was called up from the Rainiers to replace Fien on the 25-man roster. ... Mariners RHP Tony Zych (shoulder) threw a simulated game at Safeco Field before the game. ... Houston manager A.J. Hinch altered his lineup for Thursday's game, moving left-handed-hitting RF Josh Reddick to the No. 2 spot to break up what has been a righty-dominated top of the order. ... Mariners C Mike Zunino returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game. ... The Astros set season highs in runs (10) and hits (16) for the second consecutive game.