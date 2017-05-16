Gurriel, Astros slam Marlins

MIAMI -- Yuli Gurriel hit his first career grand slam, leading the Houston Astros to a 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night at Marlins Park.

With Houston trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Gurriel hit his two-out blast to left-center on a 2-1 pitch from reliever Junichi Tazawa (1-1). Houston had loaded the bases against Tazawa with a Josh Reddick double, a Carlos Correa walk and an Evan Gattis hit-by-pitch.

The Astros, who have the best record in baseball at 27-12, sent the Marlins (14-23) to their 15th loss in the past 19 games.

Joe Musgrove (3-3) earned his second consecutive win, allowing eight hits and one walk but just one run in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Miami starter Dan Straily was very effective, allowing just one hit, one walk and no runs in five innings. However, he was hit on the arm by a Gattis line drive that registered at 108.3 mph, the second-hardest-hit ball off a Straily pitch this year.

Although the Marlins got the out on Gattis' shot, the ball left a large bruise on Straily's right arm, and he exited the game after just 65 pitches.

That opened the door for the Astros to get to Tazawa, and Straily at least left with a record, becoming the first Marlins pitcher to allow four hits or fewer in seven straight starts.

Miami opened the scoring with a run in the fifth. J.T. Riddle singled to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Straily and scored on a two-run single by Christian Yelich.

After Gurriel's grand slam, Houston padded its lead to 6-1 on a two-run single by Jose Altuve in the seventh.

Justin Bour, who went 3-for-4 and fell a triple short of the cycle, hit a solo home run in the eighth, cutting Miami's deficit to 6-2. It was Bour's third homer in the past four games, all of them solo shots.

Altuve got the run back in the ninth, hitting a solo homer, his sixth long ball of the year.

NOTES: At 27-12, the Astros are off to the best 39-game start in franchise history. Just four years ago, the Astros lost 111 games. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve, a two-time batting champ, remained in the game after being hit in the left hand by a first-inning pitch from Marlins RHP Dan Straily. Altuve left the Sunday night game against the New York Yankees due to discomfort in his left foot. The issue: Altuve was breaking in bright, new pink cleats for Mother's Day, and the shoes were too tight. ... LHP Braxton Garrett, the Marlins' first-round pick last year, earned his first pro win on Sunday, allowing one run in five innings, striking out four for Class A Greensboro. ... Marlins LHP Jeff Locke (shoulder tendinitis) has made two minor league rehab starts and will likely make two more before he is activated.