Preview: Astros at Mets

While his team isn’t in the running for a postseason berth, Jose Altuve has kept the conversation going as he vies for the American League batting title. Altuve looks to become his franchise’s first player to win the lofty award as the Houston Astros open a three-game season-ending series versus the host New York Mets on Friday. The diminutive star is batting a majors-best .343 and holds a six-point lead over Victor Martinez, who cut into the deficit by going 3-for-4 in Detroit’s 4-2 triumph over Minnesota on Thursday.

Whether Altuve will play is in the hands of interim manager Tom Lawless, who is on record as saying that he would give his star a break should he hold a significant lead in the race for the batting title. “I‘m going to try to play, but he’s the manager,” Altuve told MLB.com. “... He makes the decision, but I told him I‘m ready to play.” New York is playing out the string after splitting a doubleheader versus Washington - with the setback in the latter contest clinching the team’s sixth straight losing season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston (Houston), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (4-9, 4.82 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (9-11, 3.50)

After having a start pushed back due to tightness in his back, Peacock was blitzed for seven runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings en route to a 10-5 loss to Seattle last Friday. The 26-year-old has struggled mightily away from home, posting a 1-5 mark with an inflated 5.51 ERA. Peacock fared well in his lone career meeting with the Mets, scattering two hits on five scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Niese turned in his third straight strong start before finally picking up the victory Saturday. The 27-year-old, who allowed two runs in 7 1/3 innings to defeat Atlanta, has permitted just five runs in his 21 innings during that stretch. Niese is vying to reach the 10-win plateau for the third time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RF Curtis Granderson is 10-for-21 with six runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Should the Astros sweep the Mets, they’ll tie a franchise record with a 21-game improvement from one season to another. Houston won 72 games in 2000 before emerging victorious 93 times the following campaign.

3. Mets manager Terry Collins insisted that he will keep C Travis d‘Arnaud (undisclosed) sidelined until the latter visits with the team doctors Friday.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Astros 2