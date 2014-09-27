Preview: Astros at Mets

Jose Altuve looks to inch closer to becoming Houston’s first player to win the batting title when the visiting Astros and New York Mets continue their season-closing interleague series on Saturday. The 24-year-old Venezuelan went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Houston’s 3-1 victory on Friday and has a majors-best .342 batting average, which is six points higher than Detroit’s Victor Martinez. Altuve has no plans to rest on his laurels, telling reporters that he’s “gonna win it outside on the field, not sitting on the bench.”

Curtis Granderson continues to finish the season with a flourish, belting his 20th homer on Friday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Granderson is 11-for-25 with six runs scored during that stretch, but is just 9-for-54 in his career versus the Astros. The Mets have dropped three of four and reside in a three-team tie for second place in the National League East.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Samuel Deduno (2-6, 4.66 ERA) vs. Mets RH Rafael Montero (1-3, 4.38)

Claimed off waivers in late August, Deduno has allowed four runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief with the Astros. The 31-year-old Dominican permitted an unearned run in two innings in his last outing versus Seattle on Sept. 19. Deduno has struggled with his control throughout his career, issuing four walks in his brief time with Houston while his 143 free passes in 289 1/3 innings leaves a great deal to be desired.

Montero is receiving the start after the Mets elected to shut down Jacob deGrom in a bid to limit the rookie’s workload. The 23-year-old Dominican recorded his first career win on Sept. 10 after scattering three hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Colorado. Montero issued four walks in the contest and has allowed 21 free passes in 39 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Matt den Dekker is 10-for-30 (.333) in his last 11 games.

2. Houston 1B Chris Carter had an RBI double in the sixth inning on Friday, but is just 3-for-30 in his last nine contests.

3. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud is expected to have surgery on Monday as he deals with a bone spur in his right elbow.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Astros 2