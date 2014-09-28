Preview: Astros at Mets

Jose Altuve wasn’t interested in resting on his laurels and admitted as much, saying that he was intent on winning the American League batting title on the field. The diminutive star didn’t help his cause following an 0-for-4 performance heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the host New York Mets. Altuve saw his majors-best average dip to .340 as he attempts to hold off Detroit’s Victor Martinez (.337).

While Altuve has made contact through the season, Lucas Duda provided the big hit on Saturday as his two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning gave New York a 2-1 victory. The regular-season finale will also mark the end of the career for Bobby Abreu, who announced his retirement just prior to the series. The 40-year-old is expected to receive the start on Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Nick Tropeano (1-2, 3.78 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (14-13, 4.08)

Tropeano suffered his second straight loss after allowing four runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings versus Texas on Monday. The 24-year-old Long Island native has yet to allow a home run in three starts and will face his hometown team for the first time in his career. Tropeano has walked two batters in each of his outings this season.

Colon has alternated wins and losses in his last 10 outings, and was on the wrong end of the slate on Tuesday. The 41-year-old Dominican permitted four runs on five hits in six innings versus Washington in his last turn. Colon owns a 7-3 mark with a 3.36 ERA in his career against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston CF Dexter Fowler is 13-for-31 during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. New York CF Matt den Dekker is riding a seven-game hitting streak and is 11-for-33 (.333) in his last 12 contests.

3. Astros SS Marwin Gonzalez has collected one double among his two hits over the last two contests. He is 0-for-4 versus Colon.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Astros 3