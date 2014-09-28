Mets 2, Astros 1: Lucas Duda belted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as host New York evened its season-ending three-game series with Houston at one victory apiece.

After mustering just two hits in the first eight innings, the Mets received a one-out triple in the ninth from Eric Young Jr. before Daniel Murphy popped out to shallow left field. Duda deposited a 1-0 fastball from Tony Sipp (4-3) just inside the right-field foul pole for his 29th homer - and just his second off a left-hander this season.

Jenrry Mejia (6-6) retired the side in order in the ninth to pick up the win for the Mets, who prevented being shut out for the 13th time this season. Matt den Dekker and Ruben Tejada each had a hit in the victory.

Dexter Fowler scored on Jason Castro’s RBI double in the sixth inning and joined Marwin Gonzalez with a pair of hits for the Astros. Jose Altuve went 0-for-4 to see his majors-best batting average dip to .340.

With the game locked in a scoreless draw, Fowler reached base after his slow dribbler remained in play up the third-base line with one out in the sixth inning. The speedy Fowler scored easily as Castro slapped a 3-2 fastball from Rafael Montero into right field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston RHP Samuel Deduno recorded his first career hit when he belted a double to deep left-center field in the third inning. ... New York RF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-3 to see his seven-game hitting streak come to an end. ... Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters that OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was hospitalized with an infection. Nieuwenhuis is expected to remain there until Sunday.