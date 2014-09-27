Astros excited about 70th win

NEW YORK -- First Jose Altuve got the base hit that allowed him to maintain his lead in the American League batting race. Then the All-Star second baseman scored the run that allowed the Houston Astros to reach two long-awaited achievements.

Altuve singled home the Astros’ first run in the sixth inning and scored the go-ahead run on the next pitch as Houston reached 70 wins and assured itself of a fourth-place finish in the American League West with a 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

“Take a deep breath and go ‘Ah, we got to 70,'” interim Astros manager Tom Lawless said. “Now we try for 71, 72. That’s the whole idea. That’s our mindset: to go out and compete and win games.”

The Astros (70-90) last won 70 games in 2010. They hadn’t even reached 60 wins or sniffed fourth place in any of the preceding three seasons, during which they went 162-324 and finished last twice in the National League Central and once in the AL West, where the Astros moved before last season.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Lawless said. “We’re doing a lot of things right. And if we continue on this program that we’re on, we’re going to be in the midst of things pretty soon.”

Altuve hopes pretty soon means 2015.

“Our 70th win, it’s a big improvement from last year to this year,” Altuve said. “Next year, we’re going to be even better. And I think we can be in the playoff race.”

By going 1-for-4 on Friday, Altuve moved one step closer to outlasting Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez in the AL batting race. Altuve’s average dropped a point to .342, but Martinez’s average also dipped a point -- from .337 to .336 -- after he also went 1-for-4 in the Tigers’ 11-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

“It would mean a lot to me to win the batting title -- first time for the franchise,” Altuve said. “But five, six points, that’s nothing for Victor in two days.”

The Astros got little going against Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese in the first five innings, but he exited with one out and nobody on in the sixth because of an elevated heart rate.

“He’ll get some further tests done,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Certainly, it’s something you can’t mess with. At the time, it was really racing fast, so we took him out.”

The Astros wasted no time jumping on Niese’s replacement, right-hander Carlos Torres (8-6). Left fielder Robbie Grossman welcomed Torres with a double and scored on a single by Altuve.

First baseman Chris Carter followed with a double. Altuve was waved home, but the throw from second baseman Wilmer Flores beat Altuve. However, catcher Anthony Recker dropped it and home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt signaled Altuve was safe.

Altuve, who initially sat forlornly on the dirt around home plate, raced back to touch the plate.

Two batters later, third baseman Matt Dominguez singled Carter home.

The rally made a winner out of left-hander Kevin Chapman (2-0), who relieved right-handed starter Brad Peacock with two outs in the fifth and got the final out of the fifth and the first out of the sixth.

Right-hander Jose DeLeon (two-thirds of an inning), left-hander Tony Sipp (two innings) and right-hander Chad Qualls (one inning) combined to retire the final 11 Mets in order. Qualls posted his 19th save.

“Pretty good -- you win a game, you get your hit, you score a run,” Altuve said. “Everybody had a good game today. Really happy. Two more games left, let’s win them.”

Peacock allowed one run, four hits and two walks while striking out seven but was lifted after throwing 96 pitches.

The Mets (77-83) lost for the third time in four games but remained in a three-way tie for second place in the National League East with Atlanta and Miami.

Niese allowed three hits and walked none while striking out four. It was at least the third time in his career he has left a game due to an elevated heart rate but the first time since 2012.

“He was very surprised by it, we were surprised by it and you just have to take precaution and get him out,” Collins said.

Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson homered in the fourth inning.

NOTES: Mets OF Bobby Abreu announced his retirement, effective at the end of the season. Manager Terry Collins hinted strongly that Abreu would start Sunday’s finale. Abreu, 40, is the active leader in doubles (574) and walks (1,475). ... Collins said Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud won’t play this weekend due to a bone chip in his right elbow that broke off. He will undergo surgery next week and is expected to be fine for spring training. ... Interim Astros manager Tom Lawless is scheduled to interview for the permanent position prior to Saturday’s penultimate game of the season. ... Astros RHP Josh Fields and LHP Darin Downs, each of whom are battling oblique injuries, remain day-to-day.