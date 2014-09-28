Mets end season on a high note

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets could not have scripted a better finale to the 2014 season. Now begins the task of authoring a storybook 2015 that includes a long-awaited return to the playoffs.

First baseman Lucas Duda capped a breakout season with a homer and four RBIs, 41-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon joined some exclusive company by earning his 15th win, and 40-year-old outfielder Bobby Abreu walked into retirement off a base hit during the Mets’ 8-3 victory over the Houston Astros at Citi Field.

“You couldn’t have wrote it down before the game started any better than that,” manager Terry Collins said after the Mets concluded the season 79-83 and tied for second place in the NL East -- their best record since 2010 and highest finish since 2008.

There was a pretty good script written by the Astros, as well. Second baseman Jose Altuve, who was originally benched by the Astros so that he could preserve his lead in the American League batting race, talked his way into the lineup shortly before first pitch and sealed the first batting title in Astros history by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Altuve finishes the season with a .341 average. Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez went 0-for-3 Sunday to finish at .335.

“I think this is way better than just sitting on the bench and waiting for something,” Altuve said following a postgame champagne toast with teammates.

Abreu’s exit signified the beginning of the Mets’ game-winning rally in the fifth inning. With two outs, nobody on and the game tied 2-2, Abreu -- who announced his retirement on Friday -- stepped to the plate for the third time Sunday and singled to shallow left field for the 2,470th hit of his career.

“When I got here this morning, (bench coach) Bob Geren and I sat down and tried to figure out the Bobby Abreu situation, when was the best time -- is the first time he gets on base?” Collins said. “Let’s see if he can get a hit. If he can get a hit, I think that’s a good way to end it. And what does he do? He gets a hit.”

The Mets immediately began waving towels in the dugout and the Astros tossed the ball to Abreu, who doffed his cap as the players and umpires on the field and the 34,897 fans in attendance applauded.

With the Billy Joel song “This Is the Time” playing from the loudspeakers, Abreu was lifted for pinch-runner Eric Young, who embraced Abreu as he reached first base.

Abreu concludes his career with a .291 average, a .395 on-base percentage, 288 homers and 1,363 RBIs. He also had 574 doubles and 1,476 walks, the most among active players.

“Special, special,” a watery-eyed Abreu said as he stood by his locker, still fully dressed in his uniform about half an hour after the final out. “The way that I wanted to end it -- on the field.”

Second baseman Daniel Murphy followed with a walk before Duda -- who hit a game-winning two-run walk-off homer on Saturday -- doubled home both runners with a double to right field.

That put Colon in line to become only the 20th pitcher 41 years of age or older to win 15 games since 1900. Colon (15-13) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

“It’s one of the most significant things in my personal life,” Colon said through interpreter Ricky Bones, the Mets’ bullpen coach. “Because I accomplished something that is hard to accomplish at my age.”

Duda put an exclamation point on the game and his season in the eighth inning, when he hit his 30th homer -- a mammoth two-run shot off the signage in front of the Shea Bridge in right field -- to extend the Mets’ lead to 6-3.

The usually reserved Duda, who threw his helmet in the air following his homer on Saturday night, took a curtain call Sunday. He finishes the season with a .253 average, 30 homers and 92 RBIs.

“Lucas -- this guy shows no emotion, two days in a row, he’s got a big smile on his face,” Collins said. “It was great to see. It was a good ending to a tough year.”

The season -- which ended with 15 wins in September by the Mets, their most since 2001 -- wasn’t officially over before the Mets began gazing toward next season and a potential return to contention when ace right-hander Matt Harvey returns from Tommy John surgery.

”We talk about being this close,“ Collins said as he held his thumb and index finger centimeters apart. ”We’re this close now. We’ve just got to get over the hump. Harvey came up to me in the ninth in the dugout and he said, ‘We’re going to do it next year.’

“He doesn’t lie to me.”

NOTES: Astros C Max Stassi had a pair of RBI hits. ... Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis remained hospitalized Sunday morning due to an infection. ... Mets RF Bobby Abreu recorded his first major league hit while playing for the Astros -- who were managed by Terry Collins -- on Sept. 24, 1996, when he had a pinch-hit single against Mets RHP Bobby Jones. ... The top two batting averages in Astros history were recorded by Jeff Bagwell (.368 in 1994) and Moises Alou (.355 in 2000), but Bagwell and Alou finished second in the National League batting races each year, far behind Tony Gwynn (.394) and Todd Helton (.372), respectively. ... Astros RHP Nick Tropeano, a Long Island native who took the loss after giving up four runs over five innings, had more than 100 family members and friends in attendance. ... The Mets open the 2015 season by visiting the Washington Nationals on April 6, the same day the Astros host the Cleveland Indians.