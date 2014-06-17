Preview: Astros at Nationals

The Washington Nationals look to snap a four-game losing streak when they kick off a brief two-game interleague set against the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday. Washington failed to avoid a three-game sweep at St. Louis on Sunday, dropping a 5-2 decision while scoring both its runs on bases-loaded walks. The Nationals have registered a total of four runs during their skid after amassing 23 during a four-game winning streak.

The Astros are beginning a six-game road trip after a 3-2 homestand that concluded with a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Houston lost two of three to the Rays, ending its series unbeaten streak at seven. Washington faces a tough test in Astros starter Dallas Keuchel, whose eight victories are one more than last season’s team high set by Jordan Lyles.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (8-3, 2.38 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (5-4, 2.92)

Keuchel has won six of his last seven starts, allowing fewer than three runs in each victory while tossing a pair of complete games - including his first career shutout on May 13 versus Texas. The 26-year-old is coming off a strong performance on Wednesday in which he limited Arizona to a run and four hits over eight innings. Keuchel received a no-decision in his only career outing against Washington after yielding four runs - three earned - and 12 hits in six frames.

Roark followed a dominant performance at San Diego with a strong outing at San Francisco on Wednesday, when he allowed two runs over six innings for his second straight win. The 27-year-old halted a personal three-game skid on June 6 as he held the Padres to three hits while striking out a career-high 11 in eight scoreless frames. Roark, who never has faced Houston, is only 2-3 in six starts at home despite posting a 1.55 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Keuchel has been superb on the road this season, going 6-0 with a 1.42 ERA in six starts.

2. Washington CF Denard Span missed Sunday’s contest with a stiff back.

3. Houston 2B Jose Altuve (hand) is expected to start Tuesday after appearing in just one of the team’s last three games as a pinch hitter.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Nationals 2