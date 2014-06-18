Preview: Astros at Nationals

The Washington Nationals attempt to complete a sweep of their brief two-game interleague series when they host the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Washington snapped its four-game losing streak with a 6-5 triumph in Tuesday’s opener as Anthony Rendon recorded two doubles and three RBIs while Ryan Zimmerman added two of each. The six runs seemed like an offensive explosion for the Nationals after they registered a total of four during their slide.

The loss was the third in four games for the Astros, who staged a four-run rally in the eighth inning but came up just short. Jose Altuve was a force at the plate, collecting a season-high four hits - including a two-run double that capped the late uprising. Altuve, who was held out of Houston’s starting lineup in each of the previous three games due to a hand injury, has recorded multiple hits in three of his last five contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (3-4, 3.98 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-4, 4.62)

Feldman’s winless streak reached three starts Thursday as he received a no-decision against Arizona after allowing three runs - two earned - in 6 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old has posted just one victory in his last nine outings despite yielding more than three earned runs only three times in that span. Feldman settled for a no-decision in his only career start versus Washington despite giving up one run in six frames.

Gonzalez will make his first start since landing on the disabled list on May 18 with shoulder inflammation. The 28-year-old has gone 0-3 in his last five outings, allowing a combined 12 runs over 7 1/3 innings in losses to Oakland and the New York Mets. Gonzalez, who posted a 10.57 ERA in two rehab starts, is 2-0 with a complete game and a 2.45 mark in three career turns against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve is hitting .413 against left-handers this season.

2. Washington OF Bryce Harper took swings with two hands Tuesday for the first time since tearing a ligament in his left thumb on April 25.

3. Houston RHP Brad Peacock did not travel with the team due to food poisoning but is expected to make his scheduled start at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Astros 2