Preview: Astros at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles look to extend their longest winning streak of the season when they continue a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Saturday. A pair of solo homers and a solid start by Wei-Yin Chen lifted Baltimore to a 4-3 win in the series opener Friday night, the club’s fourth straight victory and seventh in nine games. A win Saturday would match the Orioles’ longest winning streak all last season, a five-gamer in July.

One of Baltimore’s two home runs Friday came off the bat of Manny Machado, who did so in his eighth game since returning from offseason knee surgery. It was his first extra-base hit since Sept .17. Houston is 1-4 on a seven-game road trip but it, too, received a positive in the form of a solo shot by struggling designated hitter Chris Carter.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (2-1, 2.79 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (1-3, 5.28)

McHugh followed up two phenomenal starts to his Houston career with a rocky outing against Seattle on Sunday, when he was reached for five earned runs in four innings of an 8-7 loss. He has 23 strikeouts against four walks and has yet to allow a home run in 19 1/3 innings this season. McHugh has given up 10 runs and 14 hits in seven career innings in May.

Gonzalez has completed six innings just twice in six starts and managed to get through 4 2/3 frames at Minnesota on Sunday, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks in the process. He did tie a season high with seven strikeouts versus the Twins and kept the ball in the park after serving up five home runs in his first five starts. The 29-year-old, who is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in two career outings against Houston, has let up just three earned runs in 11 innings at home this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore is 14-6 in night games.

2. Houston C Jason Castro is 4-for-5 with three doubles and a home run against Gonzalez.

3. The Orioles have won nine of their last 10 games versus the Astros.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Astros 4