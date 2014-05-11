Preview: Astros at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles will try to win six in a row for the first time since September 2012 when they host the Houston Astros on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series. The Orioles rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the ninth inning Saturday to win 5-4 in 10 innings. Baltimore has been tough in close games lately, winning the last six decided by one run.

The Astros have lost seven of eight and are definitely hurting after missing out on a chance to even the series Saturday. Jose Altuve had a big two-run single to give Houston a one-run lead in the ninth and stole two more bases to give him an American League-leading 13 on the season. Astros right-fielder George Springer has two home runs in the last three games after the former minor-league slugger failed to go long in his first 77 big-league at-bats.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (1-3, 4.50 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (3-1, 3.80)

Cosart was impressive in his major-league debut last summer and again in his season debut this spring, but hasn’t done much beyond that in terms of earning victories. He hasn’t won this season since throwing five shutout innings against the New York Yankees on April 2. Cosart deserved better in his last three starts as he allowed two runs or less and pitched six innings or more in all three but went 0-1 in those games.

The Orioles have won six of the seven games Tillman has started and, other than a shaky performance against the Toronto Blue Jays last month, he has been remarkably consistent. He induced 14 groundball outs in his last outing, which helped keep his pitch count down in the 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tillman faced the Astros the only time of his career last June, allowing one run and four hits in seven innings of a 4-1 victory in Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles are 17-0 when leading after the eighth inning this season and 9-3 in one-run games.

2. The Astros are the only team in the AL West without a winning record.

3. Orioles OF Nick Markakis has a 17-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Astros 1