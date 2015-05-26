Preview: Astros at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles handed Dallas Keuchel a rare loss on Monday as their offense showed some signs of life. The Orioles will try to clinch a win in the three-game series when they host the Houston Astros in the second game on Tuesday.

Baltimore totaled two runs in back-to-back losses to the lowly Miami Marlins over the weekend but doubled that total with four off Keuchel, handing him his first loss since Aug. 21. The Astros missed their first chance to become the majors’ first 30-win team and dropped to 2-3 on their road trip with the loss. Houston is making a habit of late-game surges and leads the league in runs in the seventh inning or later, but went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the series opener and did not plate a runner after the fifth inning. The Orioles have won four of their last five at home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (3-4, 5.17 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2-5, 6.10)

Feldman matched a season high with 10 hits allowed and was charged with five runs (four earned) in six innings at Detroit on Thursday. The veteran posted three straight quality starts to finish out April but is 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA in four starts this month. Feldman, who pitched for Baltimore in 2013, went 0-1 while allowing 11 runs and 16 hits – four home runs – in 11 1/3 innings against his former teammates last season.

Tillman had his last start pushed back due to lower back soreness and then went only three innings against Seattle on Thursday when a rain delay ended his night early. The 27-year-old issued three walks in that three-inning stint and is 0-4 in his last five starts. Tillman has had some success against Houston in his career, posting a 2-1 mark with a 2.41 ERA in three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy left Monday’s game with back tightness and is day-to-day.

2. Astros RF George Springer has recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis is 4-for-39 over his last 12 games and appeared only as a defensive replacement on Monday.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Orioles 5