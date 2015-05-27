Preview: Astros at Orioles

The Houston Astros try to claim a series victory and a winning road trip when they visit the Baltimore Orioles for the rubber match of the three-game set on Wednesday. Houston evened the series and became the first team to reach 30 wins with a 4-1 triumph Tuesday.

Houston leads the majors in runs in the seventh inning or later and waited until the back third of the game to do their damage with two runs in each of the seventh and eighth Tuesday. The victory evened the Astros at 3-3 on the seven-game road trip and ensured that the team would have a chance to remain undefeated in road series after beginning the trip by splitting four games in Detroit. The Orioles are losers of three of the last four and scored a total of three runs in those three setbacks. First baseman Chris Davis is dealing with the worst slump in the lineup and went 0-for-3 on Tuesday to stretch his misery to 4-for-43.

TV: 4:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Southwest (Houston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-2, 4.06 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (3-3, 2.82)

McHugh posted his second straight quality start on Friday but took the loss in Detroit while allowing three runs in seven innings. The 27-year-old struck out a season-low two batters in that start after punching out nine over seven frames against Toronto in the previous outing. McHugh is making his second career start against Baltimore and held the Orioles to two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings last season.

Jimenez lasted only four innings before being lifted for a pinch hitter at Miami on Friday and did not factor in the decision while allowing three runs and seven hits. The 31-year-old has surrendered three or fewer earned runs in each of his last five outings, though two of those lasted only four frames. Jimenez has never lost to the Astros, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.24 ERA in nine career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles DH Jimmy Paredes had three of the team’s four hits Tuesday, giving his six games of three hits or more since being recalled April 18.

2. Houston RF George Springer is 12-for-28 over his last seven games to lift his batting average from .185 to .231.

3. Baltimore C Matt Wieters (elbow) went 2-for-4 in his first rehab game at Double-A Bowie on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Orioles 3