Preview: Astros at Orioles

Alex Bregman needed 10 games to get acclimated to the majors before setting the league on fire. The 22-year-old New Mexico native looks to continue his torrid streak on Sunday afternoon as the Houston Astros attempt to secure a series victory in the four-game set versus the host Baltimore Orioles.
Bregman has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 contests, highlighted by an 11-for-24 stretch with three homers and nine RBIs during his five-game hitting streak. Bregman and George Springer each belted two-run shots in Saturday's 12-2 rout, with the latter improving to 8-for-13 with two homers, four RBIs and six runs scored in the series. While the Astros have answered a five-game skid with back-to-back victories to move within 4 1/2 games of the Orioles for the second wild-card spot in the American League, Baltimore has dropped four of five to fall 2 1/2 games behind Toronto in the East. Chris Davis continued his homer parade with his fifth blast in his last four games, but is just 2-for-9 versus Sunday starter Dallas Keuchel.
TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), MASN2 (Baltimore)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (7-12, 4.76 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (4-4, 5.18)
Keuchel fell to 1-3 in his last four starts as he followed up a three-hit shutout versus Texas on Aug. 5 with a clunker against St. Louis on Tuesday. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed six runs on as many hits in five innings of an 8-5 setback to the Cardinals. The road hasn't been kind to Keuchel, who is 4-7 with a 5.74 ERA and 1.51 WHIP away from Minute Maid Park this season.
Gallardo recorded a pair of strong outings to begin August before issuing five walks and a three-run homer over five innings in a no-decision versus Boston on Tuesday. The 30-year-old has been taken deep in five of his last six trips to the mound and permitted 46 walks in 83 1/3 innings this season, but a meeting with a familiar foe could get Gallardo back on track. He owns an impressive 15-4 mark in 21 career starts against Houston, highlighted by 115 strikeouts in 133 innings.
1. Baltimore RF Mark Trumbo homered in the each of the first two games of the series and is 6-for-13 with three blasts and seven RBIs versus Keuchel.
2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve, who is riding a five-game hitting streak, is 32-for-77 with 19 RBIs and 12 runs scored in August.
3. The Orioles have launched 13 homers in the series.
PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Astros 4