Orioles 4, Astros 3: Wei-Yin Chen tossed seven solid innings and Manny Machado hit his first home run of the year as host Baltimore took the opener of a three-game series.

Steve Pearce also homered and both Jonathan Schoop and Nick Markakis had RBIs in a two-run seventh for the Orioles, who won their fourth straight and improved to 9-1 all-time at home against Houston. Chen (4-2) let up two runs and five hits while striking out four before Tommy Hunter survived a one-run ninth for his 11th save.

Chris Carter went deep and Matt Dominguez had two hits and scored a run as the Astros fell to 1-4 on their seven-game road trip. Scott Feldman came off the disabled list to yield two runs in six strong frames while Jerome Williams (1-2) was saddled with the loss after allowing both runs in the seventh.

Dominguez doubled to lead off the third and later scored on a sacrifice fly by L.J. Hoes to give Houston a short-lived lead. Pearce opened the bottom of the frame with a drive over the wall in left to tie it and Machado - who was playing his eighth game since returning from knee surgery - launched another one later in the inning into the Baltimore bullpen in left-center for a 2-1 lead.

Chris Carter crushed a 2-2 offering from Chen for his fifth home run of the year to tie it in the seventh, but again the Orioles countered in the bottom half. J.J. Hardy led off with a double and scored the go-ahead run on Schoop’s two-out base hit up the middle before Markakis doubled in a run to make it 4-2.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Astros CF Dexter Fowler doubled, stole a base and scored on a double-play grounder in the ninth against Hunter, who then struck out RF George Springer to survive. ... Chen is 8-3 with 2.70 ERA in 14 career games against A.L. West opponents. ... In addition to activating Feldman, the Astros recalled RH Paul Clemens from Triple-A Oklahoma City. RH Jose Cisnero was played on the 15-day disabled list and LH Brett Oberholtzer was optioned to Oklahoma City.