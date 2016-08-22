Keuchel leads Astros over Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Dallas Keuchel allowed just two runs in eight innings for his first road win since June 29 and Carlos Correa had two hits and two RBIs as the Houston Astros defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Sunday in a rain-delayed series finale.

Keuchel (8-12) allowed seven runs in five innings in his last road start -- at Detroit on July 31. He last tasted victory away from home when he gave up two earned runs in six innings against the Angels nearly two months ago.

Keuchel had seven strikeouts and one walk on Sunday and did not allow a hit after the fifth. Ken Giles pitched the ninth for Houston and got his third save after allowing a solo homer to Mark Trumbo with one out to make it 5-3. Giles got Chris Davis on a grounder on a close play at first to end the game following a crew chief review of the play.

The Astros (64-60) won three of four games in the series while the Orioles (67-56) have lost five of their last six. Yovani Gallardo (4-5) was tagged with the loss after he gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in seven innings.

A.J. Reed had two hits and drove in a run for the Astros, who scored 32 runs in the last three games of the series.

Houston added an insurance run in the eighth to make it 5-2 as Jake Marisnick hit a solo homer off Parker Bridwell, who was making his MLB debut. Baltimore gave up 37 runs in the series and Marisnick, who did not start the game, was hitless in his previous six at-bats and had missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Bridwell struck out the first batter he faced in the majors -- Evan Gattis -- before allowing the two-out homer.

The Astros got a break in the sixth when Jonathan Schoop of the Orioles was ruled out at first after a challenge by Baltimore manager Buck Showalter. The Astros were late on a force at second but second baseman Jose Altuve quickly threw to first to get Schoop for the last out of the inning.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a two-out single up the middle by A.J. Reed. It was his second hit of the game for Reed, who was batting .180 at game time.

Baltimore tied the score at 1 in the last of the fourth on a homer by Jonathan Schoop, his 19th of the year.

Houston responded with three runs in the fifth. Jose Altuve, who entered the game hitting .424 on the road, had an RBI single. The next batter, Carlos Correa, lined a two-run double off the glove of right fielder Chris Davis to make it 4-1.

The inning began when Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado made an error on a grounder by Teoscar Hernandez, who scored on the Altuve single.

The Orioles trimmed the lead to 4-2 in the last of the fifth on an RBI single by Adam Jones.

NOTES: The Orioles called up RHP Parker Bridwell from Triple-A Norfolk before the game after sending RHP Odrisamer Despaigne back to Norfolk after Saturday night's game. Bridwell will make his MLB debut when he pitches in his first game. ... The Astros called up Yulieski Gurriel from Triple-A Fresno before the game. He was signed as a free agent out of Cuba on July 16 by the Astros and was in the starting lineup at DH and hit sixth. INF Tyler White was sent to Fresno. ... The Orioles host nearby rival Washington on Monday for the start of a four-game series, with the first two games in Baltimore. Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (6-4, 3.36 ERA) will face Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (15-4, 3.59 ERA) on Monday. Strasburg won his first 14 decisions but is 3-4, 6.28 in his last seven starts. ... The Astros begin a series on Monday in Pittsburgh as RHP Doug Fister (11-8, 3.76 ERA) of Houston will face RHP James Taillon (3-2, 3.00 ERA) of the Pirates. ... Houston first base coach Rich Dauer played for the Orioles from 1976-85 as a second baseman and was part of the last World Series won by the club, in 1983.