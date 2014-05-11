Orioles top Astros for fifth win in a row

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have won five straight as they continue to get big hits throughout their lineup.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros keep suffering tough losses.

Steve Clevenger’s one-out double in the 10th inning scored J.J. Hardy and the Orioles defeated the Astros 5-4 on Saturday night.

One night after No. 9 hitter Jonathan Schoop supplied what proved to be the winner, it was Clevenger’s turn from the No. 7 spot in a game that went back and forth late.

“Putting up good at-bats. Going out there and competing. I think that’s been huge for us here,” Clevenger said of the team’s recent success. “Our lineup’s kind of banged up. We don’t have everybody. We don’t have (first baseman) Chris (Davis). We’re just trying to move the line along and let the next person do something behind you.”

With one out in the 10th, Hardy reached on an infield single against Paul Clemens (0-1). Clevenger followed with a shot down the right-field line that rolled into the corner. Hardy came all the way around and easily beat the relay throw.

“I was just battling,” Clemens said. “I couldn’t come in with my fastball at all, so that’s bad. I was really looking to get comfortable out there. We didn’t go to off-speed soon enough. I just kept missing with my fastballs and paid for it. I feel responsible. This is a ballgame we should win.”

Reliever Ryan Webb (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the win.

Rookie right fielder George Springer homered and doubled for Houston (11-26), which has lost seven of its last eight games, including five by one run.

“You’ve got to be able to close games out,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “We had three guys with an opportunity to get it done and we didn’t get it done.”

Clevenger had three hits for Baltimore (20-14). Center fielder Adam Jones and left fielder Nelson Cruz each homered.

After a 55-minute rain delay, the Orioles tied it in the bottom of the ninth against reliever Anthony Bass.

Trailing 4-3 with two outs, Schoop reached on an infield single and right fielder Nick Markakis singled to left. Third baseman Manny Machado then walked to load the bases. On a 2-2 pitch, pinch-hitter Delmon Young’s chopper was fielded in short center by shortstop Jonathan Villar, but his throw to first was not in time to get Young as Schoop scored.

“Delmon did a great job in the offseason,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He worked so hard on his body. He ran so hard in the spring and tonight he and we got a return for it.”

Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez retired the first five hitters he faced, but then Springer lined his first pitch over the wall in left to make it 1-0 in the second.

The Astros added a run in the third. Shortstop Jonathan Villar singled with one out and went to second when Jones bobbled the ball. Villar stole third and scored on a single by Dexter Fowler.

Baltimore got to Houston starter Colin McHugh with two outs in the sixth as Jones hit his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot to center.

The Orioles tied it in the seventh. Hardy led off with a single and Clevenger followed with a dribbler in front of the mound. McHugh fell while attempting to field it and both runners were safe.

After first baseman Steve Pearce lined a single to center that loaded the bases, McHugh uncorked a wild pitch, scoring Hardy to make it 2-2.

Cruz put the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the eighth when he hit a first-pitch breaking ball from reliever Josh Zeid over the wall in center for his 10th home run of the year.

Second baseman Jose Altuve’s two-out single in the ninth off Baltimore closer Tommy Hunter gave the Astros a 4-3 lead.

“You can’t really ever give up on these guys,” Hunter said after his teammates rallied. “I’ll return the favor someday. Hopefully, I’ll return it quite a few times. They picked me up again.”

McHugh allowed six runs in four innings in his previous start, but on Saturday he gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez turned in his longest start of the season with seven innings. He gave up two runs and six hits, striking out six and walking two.

NOTES: Orioles RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 17 games. ... Orioles 1B Chris Davis went 1 for 4 with a single, a run scored and two strikeouts in nine innings during a rehab assignment on Saturday night with Double-A Bowie and will be re-evaluated on Sunday. Davis (strained left oblique) has been on the disabled list since April 26. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters (sore elbow) served as the designated hitter for a second straight game. ... Astros C Jason Castro returned to the lineup after missing two games because of a sore left hand. ... Houston’s Jarred Cosart (1-3, 4.50 ERA) opposes Chris Tillman (3-1, 3.80) in Sunday’s series finale.