Astros back Cosart in win over Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Houston Astros right-hander Jarred Cosart saw the Baltimore Orioles were taking advantage of his off-speed pitches early so he began focusing on pounding the strike zone with his fast ball to keep them off-balance.

The strategy worked as Cosart contained the Orioles’ powerful lineup, while Jason Castro and Marc Krauss each homered, leading the Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Orioles before an announced 45,944 sellout crowd at Camden Yards on Sunday.

The Astros won for just the second time in their past 10 games and avoided a three-game sweep. Baltimore had its season-high five-game winning streak halted.

Cosart (2-3) was staked to an early lead and stayed in control. He allowed two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Cosart snapped a personal three-game skid and picked up his first victory since April 2 against the Yankees.

“I feel like we’ve been playing pretty good the past two series,” Cosart said. “A lot of stuff is not going our way. Even today, they got a couple of bloop hits and a couple of hard-hit balls when I missed my spots. That stuff is going to happen. Today was just a complete team effort.”

Left-hander Tony Sipp pitched two scoreless innings with five strikeouts before Chad Qualls closed out the ninth to pick up his second save.

Castro, who served as the designated hitter after starting at catcher the previous night, hit his fifth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the first. Krauss, the starting first baseman, went 2-for-4 and got his third homer of the year.

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman (3-2) entered the game with a 6.43 ERA in the first two innings of his seven previous starts, and he struggled again with his command, allowing all three of his runs in the first inning. He also gave up four hits with three strikeouts and a season-high five walks over five innings.

“It was a struggle for me,” Tillman said. “Fastball command wasn’t there for me form the get-go. I think if I‘m able to make some pitches with my off-speed, I think I’d be able to get out of that. But nothing was really there for me early on. It was a battle all day. I think I was able to make some quality pitches, and at times it would get away from me.”

Baltimore center fielder Nick Markakis singled in the third and extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the majors. It’s also one shy of the longest hitting streak of his career. Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to the game after suffering a strained left oblique, went 2-for-4 with a double.

“Chris was OK,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He had a couple of hits for us. Felt good physically. I checked with him one time during the game. It was good to get his presence back in the lineup.”

The Astros (12-26) are now 11-11 on the season when they homer, but just 1-15 when they don’t go deep.

“We’ve played some good baseball the last two days,” said Astros third baseman Matt Dominguez, who went 2-for-5. “Pitched the ball well. Got some timely hits. Hopefully that can give us a jumpstart.”

Houston opened a 3-0 lead in the first when Tillman walked the first two batters on 10 pitches and Castro followed with a long home run to center. Tillman continued to allow base runners, but managed to get out several jams without allowing another run.

“When we can come out and score early, that’s really when we’re at our best,” Castro said. “It kind of gives some of the young staff a little bit of a breather from the beginning ... not have too much pressure from the start by giving them a little of a cushion to work with.”

The Orioles (21-14) responded in the third when they loaded the bases against Cosart with one out and Jones roped a single to left that cut the lead to 3-2. The Orioles threatened again in the fifth with runners on second and third with one out, but Cosart struck out Jones and got designated hitter Nelson Cruz to fly out to end the threat.

Krauss then provided a 5-2 lead with a two-run shot in the seventh.

“It’s always good to win on get away day,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “At the same time you go into every series with the goal to win every series. We let a couple of games get away. It’s good to get the win today and head home.”

NOTES: Baltimore C Matt Wieters was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a right elbow strain. Wieters has not caught since May 4. ... Baltimore CF Adam Jones picked up his 500th career RBI with a single in the third. ... Houston LHP Tony Sipp has retired 12 consecutive hitters in three relief appearances. ... The Astros return home for a week-long home stand beginning with three games against the Rangers. Brad Peacock (0-3, 5.01 ERA) takes on Texas’ Colby Lewis (2-2, 6.12 ERA) in the opener.