Orioles beat Astros, hand Keuchel first loss

BALTIMORE -- Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch said the Baltimore Orioles took full advantage of a limited number of opportunities against his ace Dallas Keuchel.

However, a few swings of the bat were all the Orioles needed to overcome another solid outing by the left-hander.

Steve Pearce hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning and Baltimore snapped Keuchel’s eight-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Monday.

It was Keuchel’s first loss since Aug. 21, 2014, against the New York Yankees.

“Every starter that goes out there wants to try to win and he’s no exception,” Hinch said. “It’s the first blemish on a record that has been really awesome this year. It wasn’t his day as far as the result. I think we could have helped him out a little bit more.”

With a 3-2 lead, Keuchel retired 11 in row before allowing a single to Orioles right fielder Delmon Young in the seventh. One pitch later, Pearce gave Baltimore the lead with a two-run shot to center off a two-seam fastball by Keuchel. From there, the Orioles’ bullpen did now allow a hit. Right hander Brad Brach (2-0) threw two innings, Oliver Drake had a perfect eighth and Zach Britton got his 11th save to preserve the win.

“I hope this is start of something,” said Pearce, who is batting .192. “We have good hitting team, but haven’t been consistent. Now is as good a time as any to get hot.”

Keuchel (6-1) tied a season-high by allowing four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 8 innings.

“Pearce’s first-pitch home run was impressive just because nobody really puts a swing on that pitch,” Keuchel said. “You got to give credit to that guy. I just have to do a better job.”.

Right fielder George Springer had three hits, including his seventh homer, for the Astros.

Baltimore lefty Wei-Yin Chen allowed three runs on a season-high 11 hits with six strikeouts over five innings -- his shortest outing since April 20. Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph got his fourth home run.

The Astros got back-to-back singles in the first two innings, but Chen worked out of the jam both times, including a 1-5-3 double play on a bunt catcher Hank Conger.

Baltimore took advantage in the second when Joseph hit a two-run homer that just cleared the left field wall. The two runs equaled the number the Orioles scored in the final 23 innings against the Marlins over the weekend.

“To beat a good pitcher like him, it’s really a challenge,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But in order to beat him, you have to pitch well. That’s what our four guys did.”

Springer pulled the Astros to within 2-1 when he led off the third with a homer that landed in the center field bullpen. Chen continued to allow base runners but the Astros could not capitalize.

“He deserved to win,” Springer said about Keuchel.

Houston was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position before first baseman Chris Carter hit a two-out, two RBI single that provided the Astros with a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

NOTES: Orioles LHP Brian Matusz received an eight-game suspension for using a “foreign substance.” He has appealed the suspension. ... Astros INF Marwin Gonzalez was held out of the lineup Sunday after colliding with Tigers C Bryan Holaday the previous day. ... Baltimore C Matt Wieters (right elbow) will catch Tuesday at Double-A Bowie. ... Houston RHP Samuel Deduno (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Baltimore.