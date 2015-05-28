Davis’ second homer powers Orioles past Astros

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have been waiting for Chris Davis to come out of a slump, and the first baseman finally delivered in a big way on Wednesday.

Davis hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, his second home run of the game, that gave the Orioles a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros.

The first baseman came into the game mired in a 4-for-42 slump. His average had slid to .208, but he hit a two-run homer off Astros starter Collin McHugh in the fourth inning before the winning shot.

Davis finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored while raising his batting average to .216. This was his first multi-homer game of the season, and he now has 10 homers and 26 RBIs this season.

“I thought I was a little bit more patient today,” Davis said. “It felt good. I think last night kind of started it (with my) sac fly to right. Little things like that. You have to try to stay positive when you’re trying to find it, and obviously it carried over today.”

Houston manager A.J. Hinch brought in left-hander Tony Sipp to face Davis, but the move backfired as the Baltimore first baseman homered on the first pitch to snap a 4-4 tie.

The same thing happened to Sipp (2-2) in his last game when he allowed a walk-off homer in Detroit last Thursday, but he’s trying to shake it off.

“Obviously, he is a guy with power, so you have to hit your spots or he’ll make you pay,” Sipp said. “It’s disappointing every time you give up runs. Nothing added on to what happened last time.”

Right-hander Brad Brach (3-0) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth. Left-hander Zach Britton came on in the ninth and posted his 12th save.

The Astros had their chances, especially early on, leaving runners in scoring position in four of the first six innings. They finished 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.

The Orioles, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

“We had a ton of opportunities early in the game,” Hinch said. “That kind of came back to bite us a little bit. Our guys are going to fight to the end; we came back and made it really interesting.”

Still, the Orioles (21-23) needed the late home run because the Astros (30-18) again rallied late. They lead the major leagues in runs in the final three innings and tied the score with a three-run seventh against Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez.

Baltimore had a 4-1 lead entering the inning, but left fielder Preston Tucker drove in one run on a forceout before designated hitter Evan Gattis followed with a two-run homer to left center, tying the score at 4.

Jimenez went deep into the game, lasting seven innings, helping an Orioles’ bullpen which is facing a make-up doubleheader Thursday against the White Sox.

“He really pitched well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He deserved a lot better.”

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the second. Gattis and center fielder Colby Rasmus started the inning with back-to-back singles against Jimenez. One out later, first baseman Chris Carter doubled to left, scoring Gattis with the first run.

But the Orioles snapped out of their recent offensive funk with a four-run fourth, using some different tricks to take a 4-1 lead against right-hander Collin McHugh, who threw six strong innings.

Designated hitter Jimmy Paredes led off with a double and went to third when center fielder Adam Jones reached on a bunt single. With Davis at the plate, the pair perfectly executed a double steal that let Paredes steal home and score the tying run.

That came on a 2-2 pitch to Davis, and the first baseman crushed the next pitch for a two-run homer to right.

Right fielder Steve Pearce followed with a solo shot to left that put the Orioles on top 4-1. It’s the first time the Orioles have hit back-to-back homers this season.

NOTES: The Orioles reinstated INF Ryan Flaherty (groin) from the disabled list before Wednesday’s game and, in a mildly surprising move, OF Alejandro De Aza was designated for assignment. De Aza has struggled at the plate all season, batting .214 with 34 strikeouts in just 103 at-bats. ... The Orioles announced that they signed Cuban LHP Ariel Miranda to a minor-league deal. He’ll go to Florida to get in shape before the Orioles start his career at Class A Frederick or Double-A Bowie. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch said CF Jake Marisnick, out of the lineup again for the Wednesday game, will be back on Friday. Hinch wants the struggling Marisnick to keep doing some batting work in the cage. ... The Astros became the first team in the American League to reach 30 wins when they beat the Orioles on Tuesday night.