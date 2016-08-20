Orioles hit five homers, but lose to Astros

BALTIMORE -- Houston gave up four homers and five runs in the first inning and five home runs overall Friday night. However, that didn't bother the Astros too much.

Jose Altuve homered and drove in five runs, sparking an 18-hit Houston attack as the Astros overcame the five Baltimore home runs en route to a 15-8 victory over the Orioles.

Houston bounced back from a first inning in which Astros starter Collin McHugh allowed the four homers and five runs. The offense didn't appear bothered, rebounding from the 5-1 deficit to score 14 more runs and pull away to snap a five-game losing streak.

"You go from really being shell-shocked in the first with the home runs ... to then we knocked their starter out in the top of the second," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's hard to describe because you're not used to seeing that at this level, but that was quite an outburst for us."

Altuve finished 3-for-6 with a two-run homer, a two-run double and an RBI single. The second baseman, who took a throw off his collarbone on a warm-up toss early in the game but shook it off, said this kind of victory can give the Astros (62-60) a boost.

"They scored early in the game, but we've got to play nine innings," Altuve said. "We've got really good hitters in this clubhouse. It's good especially when they score early, like I say, and you're able to come back and win the game. I know that this game is going to create some momentum, and we're going to keep winning games."

George Springer (4-for-5, two RBIs), Alex Bregman (3-for-5, two RBIs), Evan Gattis (3-for-4, one RBI) and Teoscar Hernandez (3-for-4, three RBIs) also led the Houston offense.

Springer, Gattis and Hernandez each homered as the Astros scored in seven of the nine innings and stunned the Orioles (67-54).

"We're going to battle every game," Hernandez said. "It doesn't matter if we're losing by five or six runs. We're going to go out there and battle for it every at-bat."

The Orioles got homers from Adam Jones, Manny Machado, Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo in that first inning and took the four-run lead.

They have now hit back-to-back homers in two straight games, and it's the first time they've gone back-to-back-to-back (Machado, Davis and Trumbo) since Aug. 25, 2014, against the Rays.

This time, though, the Orioles could not hold the early lead as newly acquired Wade Miley stumbled, especially as Houston rebounded for five runs in the top of the second.

Miley allowed six runs and six hits in just 1 2/3 innings. Ubalto Jimenez (5-10) and Tyler Wilson then allowed a combined seven runs in the next five innings as Houston took over.

Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game.

"We had a lot of struggles pitching," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "You would have liked to go back out there with it 5-1 and get a shutdown inning. I know (Miley's) frustrated, but he's not the only one who struggled pitching tonight."

McHugh gave up seven runs and nine hits in three innings before Chris Devenski (2-4) came on and quieted the Orioles.

"I don't know if I've ever been blitzed like that before in my career," McHugh said. "Today's game in general was kind of a crazy game, to start out like that was obviously not the way you draw it up."

Devenski gave up just one run and one hit in four innings. That run came on Pedro Alvarez's solo homer in the fifth.

The Orioles got just one hit after the third inning -- and only two base-runners.

Springer gave the Astros a quick lead, homering to right center on the game's fifth pitch. That was the sixth leadoff homer the right fielder has hit this season.

But that lead did not last long thanks to the Baltimore power display in the bottom of the first.

Jones first tied it with his leadoff homer. Machado hit a two-run homer two batters later. Davis and Trumbo then hit solo shots for the early 5-1 lead.

According to STATS, the Orioles became the first team to homer four times before making an out.

However, that lead did not hold up as Houston rebounded with five two-outs runs in the second to knock out Miley and take a 6-5 lead.

Tyler White started the surge with an RBI double. Hernandez added an RBI single, and Bregman's run-scoring double made it 5-4. Altuve then ended Miley's night with a two-run double.

The Orioles took the lead back thanks to a Jonathan Schoop RBI single plus a run-scoring McHugh wild pitch in the third. Houston tied it on Bregman's RBI single an inning later before taking a 9-7 lead in the fifth on RBI singles from Hernandez and Springer.

Alvarez cut the lead back to one with his solo homer in the bottom of the inning, but the Astros scored the final six runs.

"It was terrible," Miley said. "It's embarrassing for that to happen. I flat-out stunk. Everything I threw was in the middle and to a team like that, they're not expecting to miss (those)."

NOTES: LHP Brian Duensing (surgery, left elbow inflammation, DL retroactive to June 20) will start rehab work in the Gulf Coast League on Monday. The Orioles moved him to the 60-day disabled list on July 3 after his operation. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter said it's doubtful that OF Joey Rickard (right thumb ligament) will make it back by Sept. 1, but they're hoping he returns sometime in September. "We miss him. He brought a lot of things to us that we've been trying to replace," Showalter said. ... Houston recalled RHP Brad Peacock from Triple-A Fresno and optioned RHP James Hoyt there. Hoyt gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's loss. Manager A.J. Hinch said he'll likely be back with the Astros soon, but they want him to work on getting everything back together for a while. ...The Astros also asked for unconditional release waivers for OF Carlos Gomez (effective Aug. 18). He was designated for assignment on Aug. 10.