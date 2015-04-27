Preview: Astros at Padres

Rarely in the last decade have the Houston Astros been playing as well as they are heading into Monday’s series opener against the host San Diego Padres. The Astros have won seven of eight and sit 2 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West standings.

Houston has scored at least four runs during each of its last 10 victories and rallied for two in the ninth Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of Oakland. San Diego, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday by nipping the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1. Collin McHugh, who has won his last 10 decisions dating to last summer, gets the nod for the Astros. The Padres turn to James Shields, who has yet to lose in four starts with his new team.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, ROOT (Houston), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (3-0, 2.41 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (2-0, 3.24)

McHugh has won all three of his starts this season, working a season-high seven innings in Tuesday’s 6-3 triumph in Seattle. San Diego’s Justin Upton homered against McHugh last year as a member of the Atlanta Braves. That contest was part of a six-start losing streak for McHugh, who has followed up that winless drought by going 13 straight outings without a defeat.

Shields has given up three earned runs or fewer in all four of his starts with San Diego, including Wednesday’s contest at Colorado in which he allowed three runs over six frames. Opponents are batting .215 versus Shields, including a .167 average for right-handed hitters. Colby Rasmus (4-for-14, triple, home run) is the only active Houston player who has homered against Shields.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ten of the Padres’ last 11 games have been decided by three runs or fewer.

2. Shields is 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA in four career starts against Houston.

3. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has recorded two hits in each of his last four games.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Astros 2