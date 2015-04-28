Preview: Astros at Padres

The streaking Houston Astros look to continue their torrid play when they visit the San Diego Padres in Tuesday’s middle contest of a three-game set. The Astros registered a 9-4 victory in the series opener for their fourth straight win and eighth in nine games.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve recorded his fifth consecutive two-hit game and is 10-for-24 during the stretch. Jason Castro, Jed Lowrie and Colby Rasmus each homered as the Astros had six extra-base hits among their total of 10 while stretching their lead in the American League West to three games over the Los Angeles Angels. San Diego has lost five of its last six games and is only one game above .500 despite leading the National League with 100 runs scored. Touching home plate often is different for the Padres, who were last in the majors with 535 runs last season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (0-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (1-1, 3.97)

Hernandez pitched a season-long seven innings in his last outing and allowed three runs and six hits while losing to the Seattle Mariners. Despite being winless in three starts, he has held opposing hitters to a collective .215 batting average. Hernandez is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three career starts against San Diego.

Ross suffered his first defeat of the season in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in five innings against Colorado. He has struck out an impressive 28 batters in 22 2/3 innings but he has been plagued by control troubles with 16 walks. Ross has given up three or fewer runs in each of his four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros are a stellar 8-2 on the road.

2. San Diego 2B Yangervis Solarte notched his second three-hit game of the season in the opener.

3. Houston RF George Springer stole three bases Monday to raise his total to seven – two more thefts than he had in 78 games last season.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Padres 2