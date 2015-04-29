Preview: Astros at Padres

The Houston Astros have delivered back-to-back poundings of San Diego and attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the host Padres on Wednesday. Houston has scored 23 runs while winning the first two games and has won five straight games and nine of its last 10.

The Astros rolled to a 14-3 shellacking of San Diego on Tuesday to improve to 9-2 on the road, but not all the news was good. Shortstop Jed Lowrie injured his right thumb in the series opener and an MRI exam performed Tuesday discovered that he tore ligaments and will require surgery. Houston, which leads the American League West by four games, had 10 extra-base hits – including homers from Evan Gattis, Chris Carter and George Springer – and racked up 17 hits Tuesday while handing San Diego its sixth loss in seven games. Houston’s top three hitters in the lineup all had big games – second baseman Jose Altuve was 4-for-6 with two runs scored and one RBI, third baseman Luis Valbuena was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and one RBI and Springer was 2-for-5 and tied a career best with five RBIs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Dallas Keuchel (2-0, 0.62 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (1-3, 2.63)

Keuchel has been terrific and has allowed just two runs – both coming in a start against Texas – in four outings. He has given up just 13 hits in 29 innings while holding opposing batters to a collective .135 batting average. Keuchel took a no-decision in his lone career start against the Padres in 2012 when he allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

Cashner pitched a season-long seven innings while losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits. He has struck out 26 and walked just seven in 24 innings and has failed to pitch at least six innings on just one occasion. Cashner is 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA in nine career appearances (one start) against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros recalled former starting SS Jonathan Villar from Triple-A Fresno to replace Lowrie on the roster.

2. San Diego CF Wil Myers is 4-for-9 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

3. Altuve notched his sixth consecutive multi-hit game and is 14-for-30 during the torrid stretch.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Padres 3