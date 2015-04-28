Astros pound Padres for fourth win in a row

SAN DIEGO -- The Houston Astros are among the American League’s feel-good stories, as they hold a three-game lead in the West.

Their surprising tale is now on display in the National League.

The Astros opened their first interleague series of the year Monday night by dusting off the San Diego Padres 9-4.

Shortstop Jed Lowrie, catcher Jason Castro and left fielder Colby Rasmus hit home runs, as Houston rolled to its fourth consecutive win.

The Astros broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the eighth inning off reliever Joaquin Benoit (3-1), then added two more in the ninth on Rasmus’ homer.

George Springer scored the go-ahead run in the eighth when catcher Derek Norris’ throw to third on Springer’s steal attempt sailed into left field for an error.

“We capitalized on the error, which we have done a few times,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We continue to be aggressive on the bases, which I like. You can’t let off the gas pedal in games like this.”

Rasmus, who finished with three RBIs, and first baseman Chris Cater followed with run-scoring hits.

Pat Neshek (1-0) recorded two seventh-inning outs for the win.

The Padres lost for the fifth time in six games.

Both starters were lifted after six innings with the scored tied at 3, making it a battle of the bullpens.

Houston right-hander Collin McHugh was trying to win his 11th consecutive decision dating to last year. He allowed seven hits and three runs while striking out five.

“I knew it was going to be a battle tonight,” McHugh said.

Added Padres manager Bud Black: “He had a deceptive slider and a good hook early in the game.”

San Diego’s ace, James Shields, had a season-high 12 strikeouts before exiting. He gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk.

“I‘m not worried about strikeouts in my game,” said Shields, who matched the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and the Seattle Mariners’ Felix Hernandez for most strikeouts in a game this season. “I‘m worried about winning. My job is to keep us in the games every night.”

The Padres tied the score 4-4 in the seventh on second baseman Yangervis Solarte’s double, which drove in shortstop Alexi Amarista.

Castro hit a solo homer off reliever Brandon Maurer in the seventh, his second on the season, to give Houston a 4-3 edge.

San Diego tied the game by scoring three runs with two outs in the fifth. Solarte’s bloop single to left scored center fielder Wil Myers. It was Myers’ double past a diving Rasmus that chased in third baseman Will Middlebrooks and Shields after they singled.

Houston scored two unearned runs in the fifth to extend its cushion to 3-0.

Second baseman Jose Altuve’s double scored center fielder Jake Marisnick, who earlier singled and took second on Amarista’s error. Third baseman Luis Valbuena drove in Altuve with a single.

Lowrie gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when he smacked a Shields changeup into the right field seats. It was Lowrie’s fourth homer of the season.

“It was a changeup that if it stays down, it is a ground ball,” Shields said. “Other than that, I executed my pitches tonight and made the pitches when I needed.”

Lowrie exited the game early after spraining his right thumb on a slide. He will return to Houston on Tuesday and undergo an MRI.

“It’s swollen,” he said. “It doesn’t feel good.”

That is unlike the Astros, as their feel-good run continues. They won for the ninth time in 11 games.

“I think if you play the game as well as we have,” Lowrie said, “you expect to win.”

Even if it happens in unexpected ways.

“I wouldn’t have guessed it would be a 9-4 game the way the starting pitchers were going,” Hinch said. “What started out as a pitchers’ duel ended up with a lot of offense.”

NOTES: Padres RHP Shawn Kelley, on the disabled list with a strained calf, threw a 30-pitch batting practice session. ... Struggling San Diego 2B Jedd Gyorko was out of the lineup again in favor of Yangervis Solarte. Gyorko is hitting. .149. ... According to STATS, LLC, the two shortest players in the Majors shared the field: Houston 2B Jose Altuve and Padres SS Alexi Amarista, both 5-foot-6. ... Astros optioned RHP Asher Wojciechowski to Triple-A Fresno. Wojciechowski was 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA in four games. OF L.J. Hoes was summoned from Triple-A after hitting .418 with 12 RBIs in 15 games. ... Houston manager A.J. Hinch said he is undecided on the starter for Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.