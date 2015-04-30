Hot Astros run win streak to six

SAN DIEGO -- Going into Wednesday afternoon’s game at Petco Park, the San Diego Padres were hitting a major league-leading .345 against left-handed pitchers this season.

And two of the first three batters against Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel got hits, giving the Padres a quick 1-0 lead.

Keuchel then retired 23 of the last 24 hitters he faced to outpitch San Diego right-hander Andrew Cashner and lead Houston to a 7-2 victory for a three-game sweep.

Left fielder Colby Rasmus broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer in the fourth as the Astros won their sixth straight game and ran their road record to 10-2 -- a franchise record for the first 12 games of the season.

The American League West leaders have won 10 of their last 11 as they head home.

“What a great trip,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Good baseball, good adjustments on the fly, a lot of winning baseball, which is all you can ask for. I‘m proud of these guys for the way they’re playing.”

Keuchel improved to 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA in five starts. He allowed one run, three hits and no walks in eight innings and struck out four while facing three hitters over the minimum. Keuchel retired 14 in a row after left fielder Matt Kemp’s first-inning, run-scoring double.

Keuchel and Hinch said the left-hander made adjustments to back the Padres off the plate after the first inning.

”They had a good plan, going the opposite way,“ Keuchel said of the Padres. ”I felt like I had to make an adjustment after the first. That was good hitting by Kemp and Myers. Kemp put a good swing on that ball. I didn’t think it was in the zone.

“After that, it was a lot of cutters and front-door, two-seams to the righties. That kept them off-balance and I was able to go back outside on spots.”

Meanwhile, the Padres fell to 1-5 on their current homestand. The have lost seven of their last eight games after a 10-5 start to post their fifth straight losing record in April (11-12).

“You saw us get off to a really good start,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “After 10-5, we’ve had a tough week. But I think we’ve seen some offense, we’ve seen some good pitching. We’ve seen some pitching that hasn’t been so good lately, especially out of the bullpen.”

Cashner opened the game by striking out the first six Astros he faced -- breaking the Padres record by two and coming within two strikeouts of the major league record. But the next hitter he faced, center fielder Jake Marisnick, doubled to lead off the third and scored the Astros’ first run.

Myers opened the Padres’ first with a sharp single and raced home on Kemp’s double to right center. But Keuchel got Padres left fielder Justin Upton to pop out to second with Kemp at third and one out -- starting a run of 14 straight Padres retired before Cashner led off the sixth with a single to center.

After Kemp’s double, the Padres went 1-for-24, dropping their batting average against left-handed pitchers to .309.

Meanwhile, the Astros tied the score in the top of the third and took the lead on Rasmus’ two-run homer in the fourth.

After Cashner had struck out the first six hitters he faced, Marisnick opened the third with a double to left. Catcher Hank Conger walked. With runners on first and second, Keuchel was trying to bunt when the ball got away from Padres catcher Wil Nieves for a passed ball that allowed Marisnick to reach third. He scored on second baseman Jose Altuve’s sacrifice fly to left.

With one out in the fourth, Astros right fielder George Springer doubled and Rasmus immediately followed with a 425-foot drive into the right-field seats. It was Rasmus’ fourth homer of the season and the fifth allowed by Cashner.

Cashner (1-4, 2.61 ERA) worked seven innings, giving up three runs (two earned), six hits and a walk with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

The Astros scored four more runs in the top of the ninth on three hits, two errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball.

NOTES: RHP Andrew Cashner set a major league record with his 21st straight start at Petco Park and allowing two runs or less. ... The Astros have yet to name a starter for Friday’s game against Seattle in Houston, although RHP Samuel Deduno (0-0, 2.89 ERA) was expected to get the call if he didn’t pitch in relief Wednesday in San Diego.