Preview: Astros at Phillies

Following a five-hour, five-minute marathon, the Philadelphia Phillies and visiting Houston Astros need their starters to deliver strong performances when they square off Wednesday in the second contest of a three-game set. Philadelphia used seven relievers Tuesday before Ryan Howard delivered the game-winning single in the 15th inning to secure a 2-1 triumph. Houston went through five relievers and likely will make Jake Buchanan unavailable after he logged 3 2/3 innings in the series opener.

The Phillies have scored a total of two runs in their last 36 innings - both coming off the bat of Howard. The former National League MVP hit a solo home run early in Tuesday’s contest and will be looking to homer in back-to-back games for the first time since June 16-17. On the other hand, players such as Philadelphia’s Jimmy Rollins (0-for-7, two strikeouts) and Houston’s Jake Marisnick (0-for-6, two strikeouts) hope to bounce back when the series resumes Wednesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-7, 4.93 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (5-5, 4.40)

Peacock, who will be recalled from Triple-A prior to the game, is coming off a dreadful outing in his last major league start July 23 - a 9-7 loss to Boston in which he gave up seven runs, seven hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up three homers in that outing and has allowed five home runs over his last three major league appearances, spanning 9 2/3 innings. No Phillies player has more than two career at-bats against Peacock, who made his only start against Philadelphia back in 2011, allowing one hit over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

David Buchanan, who will also be called up from Triple-A to make this start, has logged six straight major league starts without allowing more than three runs. He gave up one run and four hits in seven innings his last time out against Milwaukee on July 10. Buchanan has walked a total of two hitters in his last two starts at the major league level after issuing nine free passes over his previous two outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz enters Wednesday’s contest 0-for-13 over his last three games.

2. Philadelphia has played five games of at least 14 innings this season, tying a franchise record.

3. Astros rookie OF George Springer (quad) could be activated from the disabled list Wednesday or Thursday.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Phillies 2