Preview: Astros at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offense finally woke up Wednesday with Chase Utley and Ryan Howard leading the way. The resurgent Phillies will try to sweep the visiting Houston Astros on Thursday when the teams complete a three-game set. Utley hit a three-run homer and Howard drove in two runs on Wednesday as Philadelphia scored 10 runs - eight more than it had managed over its previous 36 innings.

Roberto Hernandez, who quietly has compiled a nice season, will get the ball for the Phillies. Hernandez will be opposed by Collin McHugh as the Astros try to avoid dropping three in a row following their impressive three-game sweep of Toronto over the weekend. Philadelphia has not swept a series at home since taking three straight from San Diego in mid-June.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-9, 3.32 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (6-8, 3.87)

McHugh is coming off one of his best starts of 2014 after holding Toronto to one run in 6 1/3 innings on Friday. Opponents are batting just .203 against the 27-year-old, who has been at his best on the road (1.96 ERA in seven starts). However, McHugh has not logged more than seven innings in any of his 16 starts this year.

Hernandez has been terrific over his last four starts, including an eight-inning gem Friday at Washington in which he allowed just an unearned run over eight frames. In his last four outings, the Dominican right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA. Hernandez has enjoyed success this season despite only striking out 75 in 121 innings, including three strikeouts or fewer in each of his last six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve leads the majors with 48 multi-hit games.

2. Phillies pitching has gone 12 straight innings without issuing a walk.

3. Houston batters have struck out 24 times in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Astros 2