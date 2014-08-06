Phillies win in 15 on Howard’s walk-off hit

PHILADELPHIA -- Ryan Howard, once one of the game’s most fearsome sluggers, watched as Houston Astros reliever Jake Buchanan walked Chase Utley to pitch to him in the bottom of the 15th inning Tuesday night.

It was a textbook maneuver, one often been used by opposing managers this season.

On this occasion, however, the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman tore the textbook to shreds.

Howard, who homered earlier in the game, singled home the decisive run, lifting the Phillies to a 2-1 victory.

“You want to go up there with a little bit of a chip on your shoulder,” he said.

Howard, hitting just .217 this season, belted a leadoff homer in the second, but he was hitless in his next five plate appearances. Twice he grounded into double plays, and he also struck out in the 13th after Utley walked.

“The second time, them walking Chase, I wanted to get it done,” he said.

Left fielder Grady Sizemore led off the 15th by singling off Buchanan (1-2). Center fielder Ben Revere sacrificed, and shortstop Jimmy Rollins flied to center. After Utley’s intentional walk, Howard bounced a 1-2 pitch through a defensive overshift on the right side of the infield. Sizemore beat the throw to the plate by right fielder Robbie Grossman.

“He was swinging the bat well,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Howard. “I think it was just a matter of time.”

Howard must be beginning to wonder. He went 1-for-25 on the seven-game road trip that ended Sunday.

“I’ve hit balls hard over stretches (this season),” he said. “I don’t make any excuses. I come in every day, try to be positive. All you can do is hit the ball hard. What happens when it leaves the bat is out of your control.”

His hit ended a game that lasted five hours and five minutes. It was the fifth time this year the Phillies played a game that went 14 innings or longer, tying the franchise record from 1958. It was also their longest game since they went 18 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 24, 2013.

The Phils are 3-2 in games going 14 or more this season, and 7-8 in extra-inning affairs.

Houston, which saw a three-game winning streak end, fell to 5-4 in extra-inning games. The Astros managed six hits, none in the last five innings.

“We just couldn’t get the offense going,” manager Bo Porter said.

Hector Neris, making his major league debut, earned the victory by working a scoreless inning in relief for the Phillies. The last of eight Philadelphia pitchers, Neris was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game to make room on the roster for fellow right-hander David Buchanan, will start Wednesday against Houston.

Phillies starter Kyle Kendrick worked seven innings and allowed one run and five hits while striking out three and walking one.

Kendrick, who retired the first 10 hitters he faced, carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh but issued a leadoff walk to left fielder Chris Carter and surrendered a single to catcher Jason Castro. First baseman Jon Singleton tied the game with an RBI single to center.

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel also went seven innings, yielding one run and five hits. Keuchel, who struck out four, walked one and hit a batter, has allowed just two earned runs over his past 23 innings.

Howard led off the second by hitting a 2-2 slider from Keuchel into the center field seats. It was the 17th homer of the season for Howard, who snapped an 0-for-14 skid, and the first run in 23 innings for the Phillies.

NOTES: Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, 2B Chase Utley and SS Jimmy Rollins started their 887th game together, which, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, is a record for most games started by three teammates at those positions. ... Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game that LHP Cliff Lee, placed on the disabled list Aug. 1 with a strained elbow, has yet to undergo an MRI. Even so, Sandberg does not expect Lee to be available the rest of the season, seeing as the lefty missed two months with a similar affliction earlier this season. ... The Astros will recall RHP Brad Peacock from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start against Philadelphia on Wednesday. A corresponding roster move will be announced. ... Phillies OF Domonic Brown was held out of the starting lineup for the seventh consecutive game because of infected tonsils. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth.