Revere ‘lifts’ Phillies to 10-3 win

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Revere went 4-for-5 on Wednesday night in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 10-3 victory over the Houston Astros but was nowhere to be found when the doors to the clubhouse swung open afterward.

Turns out he was in the weight room.

“Lifting weights,” right fielder Marlon Byrd informed reporters. “Getting stronger.”

Whether for that or some other reason, the slap-hitting Revere matched his career high for hits and extended a hot streak that has seen him bat .381 in his last 35 games.

When Revere finally appeared at his cubicle, he explained that he has been concentrating on hitting the ball up the middle.

“Hit one right back at the pitcher -- that’s my main focus,” he said.

Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said, “He’s just barreling everything up. He uses the middle of the diamond pretty well.”

Revere has four games of four hits or more this season, equaling the most in the majors.

“It’s just kind of getting in a rhythm,” he said. “Usually, one day I’ll be good, the next day kind of fall back. ... It’s just see it, hit it. Luckily, I’ve been finding the right holes in the defense.”

Second baseman Chase Utley added a three-run homer and first baseman Ryan Howard doubled in two runs for Philadelphia, which broke out offensively to win for the fourth time in six games. The Phillies had scored two runs in their previous 36 innings, including a 22-inning scoreless drought.

Revere also scored two runs. Utley and Howard each had two of Philadelphia’s 12 hits.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, the American League batting leader, went 2-for-5 as the Astros dropped their second straight.

David Buchanan, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the spot in the rotation vacated when Cliff Lee was lost to an elbow injury, went 6 1/3 innings for the victory. Buchanan (6-5) allowed three runs and nine hits and had five strikeouts without walking a batter.

Buchanan, who according to Sandberg has “a good opportunity” with Lee out, has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of his 11 starts this season. He also contributed his first major league RBI on his first hit, a single in the first inning.

Astros starter Brad Peacock, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, took his third straight major league loss. Peacock (3-8) went five innings and surrendered eight runs and seven hits. In his last nine innings, he has yielded 16 runs.

The Astros notched a run in the top of the first inning on an infield out by first baseman Jon Singleton, but the Phillies answered with five in their half of the inning.

Howard, who drove in both runs in Tuesday’s 2-1, 15-inning victory over Houston, knocked in the Phillies’ first two Wednesday with a double to left off Peacock. He later scored on a wild pitch. Catcher Wil Nieves added a sacrifice fly and Buchanan had his run-scoring single.

“I couldn’t get into a groove,” Peacock said. “I was probably working a little too quick. I was a little amped up.”

Houston center fielder Jake Marisnick hit a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, but Utley countered with his three-run bomb in the bottom of the inning, giving Philadelphia an 8-2 lead. It was the 10th homer of the season for the veteran second baseman, and it came on an 0-1 changeup from Peacock -- “a bad pitch,” the Houston pitcher said.

“After that,” he added, “I felt great. But the numbers are the numbers.”

Altuve drove in a run with a groundout in the seventh inning, but Byrd had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Revere tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

NOTES: Ken Rosenthal of FoxSports.com reported that Phillies OF Marlon Byrd and LHP Cole Hamels were claimed off revocable waivers by unidentified teams Wednesday, meaning Philadelphia has 48 hours to work out a trade or pull each player back. Rosenthal also reported that RHP Jonathan Papelbon passed through waivers unclaimed. ... The Astros optioned RHP Paul Clemens to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the roster for RHP Brad Peacock. ... Tuesday night’s 15-inning game -- a 2-1 Phillies victory -- was the longest played by the Astros since Houston beat Philadelphia 4-2 in 16 innings on Aug. 24, 2010, also in Citizens Bank Park. ... Phillies OF Domonic Brown was not in the starting lineup for the eighth consecutive game because of infected tonsils, though he did enter the game as a defensive replacement. He flew out in his only at-bat. ... Astros OF George Springer, on the disabled list since July 20 with a strained left quadriceps, felt “a little pull” in that muscle after doubling in a minor league game Wednesday, according to Houston manager Bo Porter. Porter is not sure when Springer might be available.