Preview: Astros at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates squandered a big opportunity over the weekend and hope to stop the sliding when they host the Houston Astros in the opener of a three-game series on Monday. The Pirates had a chance to keep pace with the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild card race and help put away Miami but instead dropped three in a row to the Marlins at home over the weekend.

Pittsburgh looked headed for the top of the wild card standings after a road trip through San Francisco and Los Angeles that saw them take five of six from the NL West heavyweights. The return home was not quite as kind, as the Pirates lost all three games to the Marlins by a total of four runs to fall three games behind the Cardinals for the second NL wild card, with Miami in between. The Astros are trying to push themselves back into the playoff race in the American League and moved within 3 1/2 games of Baltimore for the second wild card by taking three of four at the Orioles over the weekend. Houston pounded out a total of 37 runs in the four games after managing 11 in its previous four contests – all losses.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (11-8, 3.76 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (3-2, 3.00)

Fister is trying to bounce back after serving up four runs and seven hits in four innings to suffer a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday. The California native was charged with a total of nine runs in 11-plus innings over his last two turns after serving up just one run in 12 frames across his previous two starts. Fister started at Pittsburgh as a member of the Washington Nationals last season and took the loss while allowing four runs in five innings.

Taillon posted his sixth straight quality start since returning to the rotation when he held San Francisco to three runs on six hits in as many innings during a no decision on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was even better in his last home start, scattering three hits in eight scoreless innings against San Diego on Aug. 11. Taillon is seeing Houston for the first time in his young career and is making his second start against an AL opponent after earning a win at Seattle on June 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) will make his first rehab start since going on the disabled list on July 24 at Double-A Altoona on Monday.

2. Houston CF Jake Marisnick (groin) was limited to pinch-hitting duty over the weekend and remains day-to-day.

3. Pittsburgh 1B prospect Josh Bell made his first major-league start on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Astros 3