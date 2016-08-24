Preview: Astros at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates really needed a strong performance on both sides of the ball to turn the momentum around and got just that in a 7-1 victory on Tuesday that snapped a four-game slide. The Pirates will try to make it two consecutive wins to keep pace in the National League wild card race when they host the Houston Astros in the rubber match of the three-game interleague series on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh totaled four runs in its previous three games to waste some decent pitching performances but stepped up behind Ivan Nova as Gregory Polanco homered twice to pace the offense in Tuesday’s triumph. The win pulled the Pirates within 2 1/2 games of the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second NL wild card with a key seven-game road trip on the horizon beginning Thursday. The Astros averaged 8.8 runs during a four-game winning streak before going silent against Nova but have already clinched a winning road trip through Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The Astros, who sit 4 1/2 games behind the Orioles in the AL wild card race, can look forward to a six-game homestand against losing teams Tampa Bay and Oakland beginning Friday.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (7-10, 4.99 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (7-8, 3.30)

McHugh is trying to end a five-start winless streak and was crushed at Baltimore on Friday. The 29-year-old managed only nine outs and was charged with seven runs – six earned – on nine hits and a walk while surrendering four home runs. McHugh is making his second career start versus Pittsburgh and the Astros won his previous two outings against NL opponents this season, allowing a total of four runs in 15 2/3 innings against St. Louis and Arizona.

Cole is trying to end his own winless string after failing to earn the victory for a third straight start on Friday against Miami. The former No. 1 overall pick worked in and out of trouble in the no decision while being charged with three runs on 12 hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings last time out. Cole is seeing the Astros for the first time in his career and is 8-3 with a 2.75 ERA in 14 interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros INF Luis Valbuena (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery this week.

2. Pittsburgh rookie 1B Josh Bell is 4-for-9 in three straight starts.

3. Houston Cuban rookie Yulieski Gurriel (hamstring) sat out Tuesday's game but could return to the lineup on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Astros 3