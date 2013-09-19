Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF L.J. Hoes came off the bench and finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double, recording his 13th multi-hit game since joining the Astros via trade from Baltimore on July 31. Hoes is now batting .282 (41-for-145) with Houston, including six doubles, two triples and one home run in 39 games.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-6 and tallied his 30th double of the season Wednesday. Altuve has recorded 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases in consecutive seasons, joining Enos Cabell (1977-79), Jose Cruz (1977-79), Cesar Cedeno (1972-73) and Craig Biggio (1994-95, 1997-98) as the only Houston players to accomplish the feat. Altuve has hit safely in 15 of 17 games in September with 11 multi-hit games.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will make his second career start against the Indians on Thursday when the Astros open a four-game series in Cleveland. Keuchel is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in two career appearances against the Indians, posting a 10.13 ERA in one relief outing this season. Keuchel allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings during a 19-6 loss at Minute Maid Park on April 20.

CF Brandon Barnes hit his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot that bounced off the right field wall leading off the third inning. At 329 feet, Barnes’ homer is tied for the second shortest in Minute Maid Park history. Barnes is hitting .347 (17-for-49) with 11 RBIs over his past 17 games.

3B Matt Dominguez recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season, snapping an 0-for-6 skid with his 3-for-6 effort. Dominguez also walked. With three hits, Dominguez matched his output from the first five games of the Astros’ homestand.