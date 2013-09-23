Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Marc Krauss has four of the Astros’ 17 pinch hits this season. Nobody else on the roster has more than two pinch hits.

RHP Jordan Lyles will start Monday at Texas. In one start vs. the Rangers this year, Lyles is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA. In five career starts vs. Texas, Lyles is 0-4 with an 8.54 ERA.

2B Jose Altuve, the Astros’ leading hitter, entered Sunday’s game tied with the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter for the major league lead in hits in September with 33. Altuve was 1-for-4 Sunday, and was 2-for-15 in the four-game series in Cleveland.

1B Chris Carter belted a solo home run leading off the second inning Sunday. It was Carter’s 29th home run of the season. That’s the most home runs in a season by an Astros player since Lance Berkman hit 29 in 2008.

LHP Erik Bedard gave up six runs on eight hits in five innings in taking the loss in Sunday’s game. Bedard has lost his last eight decisions as a starter, dating back to June 26.