Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles made his final start of the season Monday and it was a downer. He has dropped two straight and, after allowing seven earned runs in three innings against the Rangers, he is winless in two starts against Texas this season, going 0-2 with a 19.29 ERA. He has lost five straight overall to the Rangers and is winless in three career starts at Rangers Ballpark. In those last two starts, he surrendered 16 runs (14 earned) over 6 1/3 innings. “Tonight was tough,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “You look at the outing and you see the number of runs. They hit some balls hard. You say to yourself, ‘You know, this guy has great stuff.’ For whatever reason, tonight just wasn’t a good night for him. I‘m pretty sure this will definitely be motivation for him moving into the offseason and getting ready for next year.”

C Max Stassi was activated from the disabled list Monday after originally sustaining a concussion in Arlington against the Rangers, when Texas reliever Tanner Scheppers hit him in the face. Stassi was called up from Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 20 and made his big-league debut that night as the Astros’ designated hitter. The rookie was in the lineup the next night and actually recorded his first big-league RBI when a run came home after he got hit by the pitch. Stassi stayed in a hospital with facial injuries and was placed on the disabled list. “Back at the scene of the crime, back at it,” Stassi said Monday. “It’s the only place I’ve been in a month in the big leagues.”

RHP Brad Peacock allowed four runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings with five strikeouts in the Astros’ 6-5 loss to the Reds on Sept. 18. In his last 10 major-league appearances (eight starts), he is 4-2 with a 3.58 ERA with 51 strikeouts. Peacock knows he’s going to have to limit the Rangers’ scoring chances going up against Yu Darvish, who has been nothing short of masterful against Houston.

CF Brandon Barnes hopes he’s finally found his place in the major leagues after a long battle to make it to the top level. The Astros selected Barnes in the sixth round in 2005 and he didn’t make it to the big leagues until last season. He was 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Monday’s loss to the Rangers and is only hitting .242 in 396 plate appearances this season. However, he’s made himself something of a fan favorite in Houston with his hustling style. A spot on the team next season is far from guaranteed, but Astros manager Bo Porter said he sees natural leadership in Barnes, 27. “A lot of times people will look at the leaders as the best player on the team or the guy who puts up the best numbers,” Porter said. “That’s the not the way I look at it. The leader of this team is the guy everybody else looks at and they know the person was willing to sacrifice himself for the betterment of the team.”

LF Trevor Crowe reached base safely three times on a pair of singles and a walk. He entered the game 0-for-his-last-14. Crowe has just 155 at-bats in 55 games this season. He has seven doubles, one triple and one home run.