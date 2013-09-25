Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock took the loss despite his fifth straight road quality start. Houston is 5-9 in his starts and he is 1-9 after an Astros’ loss.

OF Robbie Grossman is being shut down for the rest of the season. The rookie hasn’t played since straining his oblique Sept. 3.

LHP Dallas Keuchel received a no-decision in Houston’s 2-1 loss at Cleveland on Sept. 19. He went seven innings and allowed one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts. He has fanned 27 batters in his last 23.0 innings. He is 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in four career appearances against Texas.

OF Trevor Crowe is considering playing winter ball in Venezuela for a month to get about 100 more at-bats. He is hitting .231 in 156 at-bats.

3B Matt Dominguez homered off Yu Darvish to lead off the sixth and tie the game at 2-2. Dominguez joins Mike Trout and Brandon Moss as the only players to homer off Darvish three times in their careers.