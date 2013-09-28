Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

DH Marc Krauss earned a pair of walks, registering a career high in the process. Krauss has posted a .304 (14-for-46) average with a .385 on-base percentage over his last 16 games dating to Sept. 7, improving his slash line to .214/.273/.374.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in suffering the loss. In seven of his 10 starts this season, Oberholtzer allowed two or fewer earned runs. He closes his season posting a 2.24 ERA as a starter.

RHP Paul Clemens will make his first career start against the Yankees on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game, season-ending series. Clemens, 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in one relief appearance against the Yankees, allowed four runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in a 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 21. Clemens, one of four rookies in the Houston rotation, will make his fifth career start and 35th appearance.

RHP Josh Zeid tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings, recording three strikeouts in the process. Zeid has now strung together seven consecutive scoreless appearances, tossing 9 1/3 innings during that span to lower his ERA to 3.76 over 23 games and 26 1/3 innings this season.

PH Brett Wallace recorded a two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning, notching his first pinch-hit of the season. Prior to that at-bat, Wallace was batting 0.71 (2-for-28) as a pinch-hitter. Wallace has 27 extra-base hits and 36 RBIs since his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 25.