Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Kevin Chapman struck out Yankees CF Curtis Granderson to close the seventh inning. He has stranded 16 of 18 inherited runners this season. Lefties are hitting just .143 (5-for-35) against Chapman.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-4 and scored the lone Houston run on Saturday. He has 41 hits this month, the third-highest total for September in club history. Richard Hidalgo had 49 hits in September 2000 and Cesar Cedeno had 47 hits in September 1977. Altuve is batting .373 (41-for-110) with nine doubles and 10 RBIs in September.

RHP Paul Clemens made his final start of the season, allowing two runs (one earned), five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Clemens suffered a cut thumb while pitching to Yankees CF Curtis Granderson in the sixth inning and, after allowing two additional hits, was pulled when the bleeding would not subside. In five starts this season, Clemens posted a 3.71 ERA.

1B Chris Carter had a run-scoring groundout in the fourth inning, increasing his season total to a club-leading 82 RBIs. That is the highest total for a Houston player since Carlos Lee had 94 RBIs in 2011.

LHP Erik Bedard will start the season finale on Sunday against the Yankees. Bedard, 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 14 career appearances (13 starts) against New York, picked up the save in relief in the season opener against the Texas Rangers on March 31. Bedard did not receive a decision while pitching against the Yankees on May 1, allowing four runs, six hits and four walks in four innings of a 5-4 loss at Yankee Stadium.