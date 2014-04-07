Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Presley, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on March 27, hit his first home run with the Astros on Sunday.

C Jason Castro, who missed two games with a right foot contusion, returned to the lineup Sunday. He returned in style, ripping a two-run home run to give the Astros a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

RHP Chad Qualls earned his first save of the season. It was the 52nd of his career and seventh with the Astros, but it was his first for Houston since Sept. 26, 2007.

CF Dexter Fowler was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive day with a stomach virus that landed him in a local hospital for two days. Fowler was a major reason the Astros won their first two games, and he became just the second player in franchise history to start his Astros tenure with three consecutive multi-hit games.

3B Matt Dominguez snapped a three-game hitless streak with a homer to left field Sunday. His first and only two hits of the season have been home runs. He is the first Astro to homer on his first two hits of the season since Rick Ankiel last year.