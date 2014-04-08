Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will make his first career start against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday. He tossed 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on five hits in a 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees last Thursday. After joining the rotation on July 31 last season, Oberholtzer posted a 2.24 ERA over 10 starts, ranking second to then-Indians RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1.92) in ERA over that span. He worked at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his first three starts.

RHP Jarred Cosart allowed a career-high five earned runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts over six innings on Monday against the Angels. His walks total was one shy of his single-game career high set on Sept. 3, 2013, against the Minnesota Twins. Cosart has tossed at least 90 pitches in 11 of his 12 career starts, the lone exception coming in his season-opening start against the New York Yankees when he threw 88 pitches.

OF Dexter Fowler will travel with the Astros for their road trip through Toronto and Texas. Given that he lost weight while battling a stomach virus, his status remains uncertain. His bat, which yielded a .500/.500/1.083 line against the Yankees, was missed against the Angels. “It’s a blessing it wasn’t worse than it was,” Fowler said. “It was pretty bad, but luckily I‘m not still in the hospital.”

LF Jesus Guzman finished 1-for-3 with a double in his first career plate appearances against Angels LHP C.J. Wilson, striking the ball so hard in his first two at-bats that Wilson threw Guzman a knuckleball for the first pitch of their third confrontation in the seventh inning. Guzman took the first pitch, a ball, before tapping a curveball back to the mound.

C Carlos Corporan ended the shutout bid of Angels LHP C.J. Wilson with a two-out solo home run in the eighth inning of the Astros’ 9-1 loss. The home run was the 12th of his career and just his second against a southpaw.