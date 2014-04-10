Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Robbie Grossman was moved from the No. 2 spot in the batting order to the No. 8 spot for Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays. “We just want to alleviate some of the pressure on him,” Astros manager Bo Porter said before the game at Rogers Centre. “Robbie is one of those guys that sometimes as a manger you have to protect them from themselves. Getting him out of the two-hole gives him a little bit of a chance to relax a little bit.” RF Alex Presley batted second Wednesday. Grossman was 0-for-3 in the 7-3 loss and is batting .063 (2-for-32) with five walks, 10 strikeouts and one RBI.

LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start the finale of the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Thursday. He took the loss against the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday, allowing eight hits, two walks and four runs in the 5-1 game. He allowed three of the runs in the fifth inning. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA in two career starts against the Blue Jays. In his most recent appearance against Toronto he held the Blue Jays scoreless over seven innings on four hits and three in Houston on Aug. 25 but did not factor in the decision. He left with a 1-0 lead but the Blue Jays scored twice in the ninth to win 2-1.

RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left Wednesday’s game in Toronto with two out in the sixth inning. It came on his second last pitch and he left with Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion at the plate with a 2-2 count. RHP Josh Zeid entered and completed the strikeout of Encarnacion. Williams described it as a “slight pull” “We’ll see how it is tomorrow,” he said. “I don’t need an MRI.” Said manager Bo Porter: “I think he’s day-to-day. I think we’ll know more tomorrow. It’s a mild strain of his groin. He said he felt something the pitch before. And then the next pitch is when he really felt it. It actually happened the pitch before.”

CF Dexter Fowler (stomach virus) was back in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays. He missed four games before entering Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays as pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He said that he still was not at 100 percent. “It’s going to take a few days, maybe a week,” he said. “You never know, you can’t put a time on that.”

RHP Lucas Harrell allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He has yet to last five innings in his two starts this season and is 0-2 with an 11.05 ERA. “I felt like he did a better job at establishing the strike zone,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “He kept the ball on the ground, he threw more strikes than he did the last time and I felt like it was a step in the right direction. In relation to his last outing, I felt like it was much improved.” He has an ERA of 8.74 in 11 1/3 innings pitched against Toronto in his career.