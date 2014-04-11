Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Presley was 0-for-4 in Thursday’s 6-4 win in the series finale against the Blue Jays to end a five-game hit streak. He batted .263 (5-for-19) on the streak including a two-run homer in the 7-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched at least seven innings in each of his career starts against the Toronto Blue Jays, a total of 21 1/3 innings for an ERA of 2.95. He picked up his first win of the season by allowing five hits, two walks and a run while striking out six in seven innings in Houston’s 6-4 victory over Toronto on Thursday. “Dallas Keuchel was outstanding,” manager Bo Porter said. “Plus and minus with his fastball, pitching to both sides of the plate, threw some really good breaking balls, threw his changeup behind in the count.”

RHP Jerome Williams (right groin strain) left Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays in the sixth inning and is listed as day-to-day while it is determined what the next course of action could be. “We don’t know if he’ll be able to rebound quickly or whether it’s going to take some time,” manager Bo Porter said before Thursday’s series finale.

RHP Scott Feldman is going for his third win of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. He held the Los Angeles Angels to one run and three hits in seven innings April 6 in his second start of the year. Feldman faces his former team in the Rangers for the third time in his career against the team that drafted him in the 30th round in 2003. His other starts against Texas came last season, one with the Chicago Cubs, and the other with the Baltimore Orioles. He is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in those two starts.