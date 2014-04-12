Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve, all 5 feet 6 of him, was back in the cleanup spot on Friday. He went 0-for-4 with a walk, which dropped his average to .268. “He’s willing to do what is best for the ballclub,” manager Bo Porter said of Altuve’s willingness to hit wherever he’s needed. “You’re talking about having one your better hitters in an RBI spot. He’s a proven commodity in major-league baseball.”

RHP Josh Zeid was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday as RHP Matt Albers came off the paternity list. Zeid was recalled for the three-game series at Toronto when Albers went on the reserve list.

C Jason Castro followed up a 2-for-4 game with a home run and RBI against the Toronto Blue Jays by going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Texas Rangers on Friday. An All-Star a season ago, Castro’s average dropped to .156. He has a long, long way to go before losing the confidence of manager Bo Porter, who called him one of the team’s two best hitters.

RHP Matt Albers was activated from the paternity list. He had been on the reserve list since Tuesday when his wife gave birth. He did not pitch Friday against Texas.

RHP Scott Feldman so far has been worth every dime of the three-year contract he signed last offseason. The right-hander was part of a no-decision in holding the Texas Rangers scoreless over seven innings and gave up only two hits. He is 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA. Feldman had already joined the Astros’ history books, having become only the fourth pitcher in franchise history to go 6 2/3 innings while allowing one run or less in his first two starts. Roger Clemens (2004), Robin Roberts (1965) and Dean Stone (1962) were the others.

3B Matt Dominguez had Houston’s only two hits Friday against the Texas Rangers. One of the singles broke up Yu Darvish’s potential no-hit bid in the sixth. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering he’s had good success against the Rangers’ ace. Before Friday, Dominguez had three home runs in 11 at-bats, including two in one game last May. Dominguez is one of three major-leaguers with three or more home runs against Darvish. Mike Trout (4) and Brandon Moss (3) are the others.